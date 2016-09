Desert God, Salazaar, Ice Glacier, Auriga, Perfectebony and El Fenix impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 3).

Inner sand:

600m: Rich Revival (S. Imran) 39.5. Strode out well. Dancing Princess (Vivek) 40. Moved well.

1,200m: Montenegro (rb), Lovely Dancer (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Master Glory (M. Ravi), Perfect Prince (Praveen S) 45. Former moved better. Amazing Redd (S.K. Paswan) 45. Easy. Flying Prince (rb) 42.5. Moved well. Colour Of Gold (Guruprasad), Cardigan Bay (A. Ramu) 43. They finished level. Serena Ballerina (P. Ramesh), Golden Bow (P. Dhebe) 43.5. They worked well. Diva (rb) 46. Easy. Smile Stone (Ramesh K), My King (M. Naveen) 44.5. They moved on the bit.

1,000m: Dream Star (Praveen S) 1-16.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Industrialist (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Topspot (B. Harish) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Above And Beyond (A. Ramu) 1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Tea Wid Me (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Inquisition (Irvan Singh) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Indian Brahmos (Chetan G) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Wonder Woman (Sahanawaz) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Massive Dynamics (Faisal) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Fair Game (A. Ramu) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

1,200m: High Profile (A. Imran), Thundersquall (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Bolts Colt (rb), Shining Bay (S. Babu) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former moved better. Queen Of Windsor (A. Ramu) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Pentagram (R. Marshall) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Roaring Thunder (Chetan G) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Noble Reward (rb), Meezaaj (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Export Quality (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Noble Princess (A. Ramu) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Wear The Hat (Jagadeesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Note. Ice Glacier (Indrajeet) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. A pleasing display. Perfectebony (B. Harish) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1,400m: Auriga (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Above The Rest (rb), Jayam's Spirit (Darshan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished level.

1,600m: Salazaar (Mrs. Silva), Ace Bucephalus (Qureshi) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Desert God (Indrajeet) 1-50, 1,400/1-21.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A fine display.

Gate practice - Inner sand:

1,400m: Groovy Moves (rb), Anemos (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 47.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.