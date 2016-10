Daylite (K.G. Steyn up) won the Chief Minister’s Trophy, the main event of the races here on Thursday (Sept. 29). The winner is owned by Mr. Shapoor Mistry and trained by M. Eshwer.

The results:

1. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II) (1400m), rated 00 to 25: Oye Coma Va (R. Ahmed) 1, Tic Tac Toe (Ashok Kumar) 2, Active Grey (Rajesh Kumar) 3, Thalassa (Ramu) 4. All ran. 1, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 25.59s. Rs. 584 for (w), 104, 42 and 20 (p), FP: Rs. 2,405, Q: Rs. 1,361, SHP: Rs. 129, Trinalla: Rs. 25,724. Favourite: Miss Wonder. Owner: Mr. Bipin Kumar Vashisth. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

2. BELUR PLATE (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Generous Gesture (Santosh Kumar) 1, Sky Jasmine (Kiran Rai) 2, Drops Of Jupiter (Srinath) 3, Water Fall (K.G. Steyn) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, 4 and 2-3/4. 1m 23.98s. Rs. 149 (w), 40, 14 and 13 (p), FP: Rs. 1,575, Q: Rs. 539, SHP: Rs. 39, Trinalla: Rs. 2,414 and Rs. 683. Favourite: Drop Of Jupiter. Owner: Mrs. Malathi Prakash. Trainer: Narendra.

3. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I) (1400m), rated 00 to 25: Galino (A. Imran Khan) 1, Power And Strength (Raja Rao) 2, Saffron Intense (Rajesh Kumar) 3, Winsomeness (Sahanawaz) 4. Not run: Fire Rainbow and Just Fabulous. 1-1/2, 7-1/4 and Shd. 1m 24.94s. Rs. 18 (w), 11, 21 and 28 (p), FP: Rs. 96, Q: Rs. 71, SHP: Rs. 51, Trinalla: Rs. 376 and Rs. 168. Favourite: Galino. Owner: Mr. K. Thambuswamy. Trainer: Dominic.

4. KARAPUR PLATE (1600m), rated 20 to 45: Intrepid Warrior (Suraj) 1, Internal Affair (Arshad Alam) 2, Amber Crown (Chouhan) 3, Pull The Plug (Irvan Singh) 4. All ran. 2-1/2, Shd and 4-1/2. 1m 36.80s. Rs. 37 (w), 15, 20 and 14 (p), FP: Rs. 187, Q: Rs. 98, SHP: Rs. 55, Trianalla: Rs. 397 and Rs.115. Favourite: Amber Crown. Owner: Mr. Clinton Miller. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

5. DUPONT PLATE (Div. II) (1200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Colour Of Gold (Ramu) 1, I Smile (Janardhan) 2, Praelector (Jagadeesh) 3, Queen (Adarsh) 4. Not run: Dimension and Jersey Bride. Nk, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 11.74s. Rs. 56 (w), 16, 19 and 78 (p), FP: Rs. 313, Q: Rs. 261, SHP: Rs. 61, Trinalla: Rs. 4,762 and Rs. 3,571. Favourite: Capitalize. Owner: Mrs. Sangeetha. Trainer: Amit Caddy.

6. CHETTINAD STUD TROPHY (1400m) rated 60 & above: Speartooth (Srinath) 1, Bonfire (John) 2, German Guide (Chouhan) 3, Inquisition (Irvan Singh) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m 23.08s. Rs. 81 (w), 21, 12 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 196, Q: Rs. 100, SHP: Rs. 38, Trinalla: Rs. 520 and Rs.171. Favourite: Bonfire. Owner: Mr. R. Keshava Moorty. Trainer: Ranjeet Shinde.

7. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1800m), rated 80 & above: Daylite (K.G. Steyn) 1, New World (Srinath) 2, Class Is Class (Arshad Alam) 3, Flash Drive (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. Snk, Nk and 1/2. 1m 51.05s. Rs. 120 (w), 50 and 46 (p), FP: Rs. 998, Q: Rs. 671, SHP: Rs. 76, Trinalla: Rs. 3,710 and Rs. 1,829. Favourite: Flamboyance. Owner: Mr. Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

8. MANDYA PLATE (1200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: Ireland (Kiran Rai) 1, Pretty Hot (Agarwal) 2, Teri Adah (Prasad) 3, Young Gallant (Waseemuddin) 4. Not run: Run To Win. Nk, Shd and 1-3/4. 1m 12.56s. Rs. 37 (w), 15, 19 and 29 (p), FP: Rs. 92, Q: Rs. 61, SHP: Rs. 54, Trinalla: Rs. 902 and Rs. 494. Favourite: Ireland. Owner: Mr. Babu Krishna Kishore. Trainer: V. Appachu.

9. DUPONT PLATE (Div. I) (1200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Jersey Shore (Srinath) 1, Cool Baby (Naveen) 2, Fair Game (Ramu) 3, Rich Revival (Syed Imran) 4. Not run: Umarkot. 2, 1 and Lnk. 1m 10.88s. Rs. 64 (w), 22, 19 and 16 (p), FP: Rs. 344, Q: Rs. 293, SHP: Rs. 52, Trinalla: Rs. 1,476 and Rs. 486. Favourite: Sun Glow. Owner: Ananth Iyengar. Trainer: Mahesh.

Jackpot: Rs. 2,52,527, Runner-up: Rs. 6,366, Treble (i): Rs. 5,513; (ii): Rs. 1,784; (iii): Rs. 1,597.