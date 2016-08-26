Dancing Prances shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Cezanne (rb), Midnight Run (rb) 40.5. Former better. Angel Girl (A. Gaikwad) 40. Easy. Makino (Dashrath) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Mairah (rb), War Pony (Shubham) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Champagne (Yash Narredu) 54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Nature Boy (rb), Arctic Whizz (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. They finished level. Dragon Of War (C. Umesh), Voulez Vous (rb) 50.5, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mizilla Gold (rb), Britain (Akshay) 54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Rock In Rio (C. Umesh) 56.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Zanzibaar (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Dancing Prances (rb) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Night Fury (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Myrtlewood (Parmar) 1-12, 600/42.5. Easy.