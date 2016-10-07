Dancing Phoenix (Suraj up) won the Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship, the main event of the races here on Friday (Oct. 7). The winner is owned by Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff and trained by Dallas Todywalla.

The results:

1. YADAVAGIRI PLATE (1400m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over: Chackaloochoo (Mushraf) 1, Country’s Warrior (Srinath) 2, La Piperi (Prasad) 3, Sazae San (Madhu Babu) 4. All ran. 7-1/2, 4-1/2, 2. 1m 24.27s. Rs. 76 (w), 23, 16 and 39 (p), FP: Rs. 476, Q: Rs. 207, SHP: Rs. 46, Trinalla: Rs. 4,116 and Rs. 1,380. Favourite: Country’s Warrior. Owner: M/s. Dashmesh & Hargobind Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Bobby .

2. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. II) (1100m), rated 00 to 25: Thundersquall (Shobhan Babu) 1, Amaze (Janardhan) 2, Dazzle Away (Madhu Babu) 3, Khalessi (Darshan) 4. All ran. Hd, 1, LNk. 1m 06.99s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 15 and 148 (p), FP: Rs. 78, Q: Rs. 28, SHP: Rs. 39, Trinalla: Rs. 1,937 and Rs. 1,444. Favourite: Thundersquall. Owner: Mr. A.V. Rukhana. Trainer: Sirajuddin.

3. MRS. AMMANI RAMACHANDRAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II) (1200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: Happy Hours (Arshad Alam) 1, Luc Divine (Prabhakaran) 2, Flying Bullet (P. Dhebe) 3, Breaking Away (R. Ahmed) 4. All ran. Nk, 1-1/4, 2-3/4. 1m 12.31s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 24 and 19 (p), FP: Rs. 175, Q: Rs. 86, SHP: Rs. 71, Trinalla: Rs. 495 and Rs. 191. Favourite: Happy Hours. Owners: M/s. Clinton Miller and G. Nityanand. Trainer: Nityanand.

4. NARGIS DARASHAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1600m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over: Speed Hawk (Chouhan) 1, Secret Dimension (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Reanna (John) 3, Castle King (Arshad Alam) 4. All ran. 1, 1, 1-1/4. 1m 35.72s. Rs. 95 (w), 36 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 355, Q: Rs. 128, SHP: Rs. 39, Trinalla: Rs. 395 and Rs. 124. Favourite: Secret Dimension. Owner: Mr. M.H. Amarnath. Trainer: Warren Singh.

5. B.A. NANAIAH MEMORIAL CUP (1600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Ontime (Jagadeesh) 1, Mystic Music (John) 2, Yellowzone (Trevor) 3, Ruthba (Ajeet Kumar) 4. All ran. 1-1/2, 3-1/4, 4-3/4. 1m 36.09s. Rs. 211 (w), 34, 16 and 18 (p), FP: Rs. 1,042, Q: 371, SHP: Rs. 45, Trinalla: Rs. 2,246 and Rs. 1,048. Favourite: She’s Stunning. Owner: Mr. G. Vinay Kumar. Trainer: Natraj.

6. MRS. AMMANI RAMACHANDRAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I) (1200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: Prazsky (Jagadeesh) 1, Temujjin (R. Ahmed) 2, Shideh (John) 3, Protector Of Paris (T.S. Jodha) 4. All ran. 1/2, 1-1/4, 1. 1m 12.27s. Rs. 80 (w), 23, 32 and 14 (p), FP: Rs. 970, Q: Rs. 326, SHP: Rs. 88, Trinalla: Rs. 2,605 and Rs. 1,008. Favourite: Shideh. Owner: Mr. B.M. Rajashekar. Trainer: Inayathulla.

7. MYSORE DASARA SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP (1200m), 3-y-o & over (Terms): Dancing Phoenix (Suraj) 1, Starlet (T.S. Jodha) 2, Shivalik Star (John) 3, Royal Salute (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. LNk, 2-1/2, 3. 1m 08.94s. Rs. 21 (w), 13, 18 and 35 (p), FP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 44, SHP: Rs. 44, Trinalla: Rs. 517 and Rs. 326. Favourite: Dancing Phoenix. Owner: Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

8. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. I) (1100m), rated 00 to 25: Legal Legacy (John) 1, Santorini Secret (R. Ahmed) 2, Friends Forever (Ajeet Kumar) 3, Order Order (Madhu Babu) 4. All ran. 4-1/2, 6-3/4, 2. 1m 05.40s. Rs. 32 (w), 13, 13 and 28 (p), FP: Rs. 62, Q: Rs. 29, SHP: Rs. 35, Trinalla: Rs. 286 and Rs. 178. Favourite: Santorini Secret. Owner: Mr. R.M. Ramaswamy. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

9. HASTHINAPURA PLATE (1200m), rated 20 to 45: Matteo (T.S. Jodha) 1, Tobin (P. Dhebe) 2, Sky Jasmine (Kiran Rai) 3, Bryant Park (Santosh Kumar) 4. All ran. 1, 4, 1/2. 1m 11.19s. Rs. 25 (w), 14, 30 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 212, Q: Rs. 102, SHP: Rs. 91, Trinalla: Rs. 442 and Rs. 125. Favourite: Matteo. Owner-trainer: Mr. S.M. Johnson.

Jackpot: Rs. 6,102, Runner-up: Rs. 1,050, Treble (i): Rs. 973; (ii): Rs. 3,243; (iii): Rs. 91.