Critics Choice impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 19).

Inner sand

600m: Frivolous (Ajinkya) 41. Easy. Sindbaad (rb) 38.5. Moved freely. Odessa (Ajinkya) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Millennium Falcon (S.Kamble) 56, 600/42. Easy. An Jolie (S.S.Rathore) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Valentino (C.Umesh), Incentio (app) 53, 600/40. Former superior. Double Nine (S.S.Rathore), The Big Bull (rb) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Riot Of Colours (C.Umesh) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Chivalrous Knight (app) 55, 600/42. Easy. Angel Girl (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Desert God (Sandesh) 58, 600/43. Easy. Rising Concert (C.Umesh), Avakraz (rb) 51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Fringe Benefit (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Exclamation (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Jeena (F.Irani) 52.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Phoenix Knight (Pradeep), Akki’s Pet (Sandeep) 52.5, 600/39. Former superior. Zahrazan (Vishal), Romantic Lass (Rupesh) 51.5, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Motherland (Sandeep) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Star Ace (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lord Arazan (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1,000m: Fearless Nadia (T.Mahesh) 1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Congressional (Neera) 1-7.5, 600/42. Good. Pacific Dunes (Neeraj), Vistana (Santosh) 1-8.5, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Atalya (Ajinkya), Jefferson (V.Jodha) 1-6, 600/40. Former was one length in front. Sydney Harbour (Rupesh) 1-6.5, 600/40. Pressed. Jibuti (Rupesh), Star Scholar (Sandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Cezanne (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

1,200m: Phenomenal Memory (Pradeep) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Shadowfax (Pradeep) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Never Say Never (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Astara (Daman), Where’s The Ring/Scarlet Slipper (Parbat) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Critics Choice (Pradeep) 1-4, 600/37.5. In good shape. Snowy Peak (S.Amit) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Rule Downunder (V.Jodha), She’s All Mine (Ajinkya) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They jumped out well and ended level. Allegria (Bhawani), Shopaholic (Kuldeep) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Mock race (Race track) -- Sept. 18

1,400m: Mrs. Patmore (Parmar), Renee (Trevor), Masterofbalantrae (Akshay), Bold Appeal (Bhawani), Star Councillor (P.S.Chouhan) and Nightfall (Kamlesh) 1-27, 600/37.5. Sh, 6, 6. Mrs. Patmore who was running third till the bend easily came on the outside and won. Renee also moved well.

Second Mock race

1,200m: Remember Me (J.Chinoy), Bee Quirky (V.Jodha), Dhishoom (Raghuveer) and Smart Vision (Bhawani) 1-15, 600/36. Dist, Nk, 1.

Inner sand -- Sept. 18

800m: Star One (rb), Ame (rb) 54, 600/38.5. Both moved freely.

1,000m: Vinny The Few (Parbat), Adams Beginning (Daman) 1-10, 600/42.5. Former ended three lengths in front.