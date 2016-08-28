Cracklin’ Rosie impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (August 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Bohemian (rb) 41.5. Easy. Whomakestherules (Yash Narredu) 42.5. Easy. Reds Revenge (Merchant), Sweep Aside (J.Chinoy) 39.5. They finished level freely. Grand Paradiso (rb) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Shivalik Rose (P.S.Chouhan) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Ice Angel (Santosh), Sawgrass (Ranjane) 52, 600/38. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Note. Frisky Whiskey (Shelar), Star Witness (A.Gaikwad) 53.5, 6000/39.5. They were urged and ended level. Alectar (I.Shaikh) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Smart N Noble (S.S.Rathore) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Forest Flair (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Chilly Chilly (Sandeep Jadhav) 55.5, 600/42.5. Easy.

1000m: Classicus (Kuldeep), Allegria (Bhawani) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. They were pushed and former ended one length in front. Aspen (Kuldeep), Adeline (Bhawani) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Royal Éclair (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Charming (J.Chinoy) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Marvel (Ajinkya), Caielin (V.Jodha) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Merabella (Jethu) 1-8.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Cracklin’ Rosie (Zervan), Mr Ford (C.S.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Nightfall (Merchant) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Spiridon (Shelar) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well.

Noted on August 27 — Inner sand:

800m: Pracs (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.