Costa Del Sol, ridden by Suraj Narredu, claimed the Aquaguard Championship R.W.I.T.C Ltd Gold Cup (Gr.2), the feature event of the concluding day’s races here on Saturday (October 22). The winner is owned by Mr. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala, Mr. Pallon S.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Haresh N.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd and trained by Pesi Shroff.

Following are the leaders of the Pune racing season 2016:

Leading Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd with the stakesmoney of Rs. 61,06,159.

Leading Trainer: Pesi Shroff with 20 winners.

Leading Jockey: A. Sandesh with 28 winners.

Leading Apprentice Jockey: S. Amit with 7 winners.

Leading Jockey claiming allowance: D.S. Daman with 7 winners.

Leading Bookmaker (Mumbai): Banarsidas with the fieldmoney of Rs. 30,93,070.

Leading Bookmaker (Pune): Latif Associates with the fieldmoney of Rs. 43,08,230.

Leading Stud Farm: Nanoli Stud Farm with 44 points.

1. HUGO PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Diablo (Zervan) 1, Windhoek (S.J.Sunil) 2, Morag (Trevor) 3 and Sansa (Jaykumar) 4. Not run: Dazzle N Daze. 4-1/4, 1-1/4, 1/2. 2m 5.92s. Rs. 28 (w), 10, 31, 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 78, FP: Rs. 663, Q: Rs. 238, Tanala: Rs. 539 and Rs. 111. Favourite: Morag. Owners: M/s. Pervez Andhyaruijna, Kersy Chindhy, Zaheer Lalkaka & Bobby P.Lalvani. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Harvey (Neeraj) 1, Renee (Trevor) 2, Deep Diver (Dashrath) 3 and Merchantofvenice (K.Kadam) 4. 1, Lnk, 1-3/4. 1m 9.32s. Rs. 25 (w), 15 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 99, Q: Rs. 76, Tanala: Rs. 154 and Rs. 53. Favourite: Harvey. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A.Peerbhoy, M/s. Balkrishna R. Agarwal & Pramod Gajanan Churi. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. CIELO REY PLATE, DIV.II (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Brabourne (Suraj Narredu) 1, His Master’s Vice (Dashrath) 2, Domination (Sandesh) 3 and Caielin (C.S.Jodha) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4, 1-3/4. 1m 25.31s. Rs. 28 (w), 13, 11 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 83, Q: Rs. 35, Tanala: Rs. 126 and Rs. 40. Favourite: Domination. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

4. DEMOCRATICUS PLATE, DIV.I (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Victorio (A.Gaikwad) 1, Charging Tigress (Daman) 2, Free Speech (S.Amit) 3 and Vision of Romance (Shubham) 4. Sh, Lnk, 3/4. 58.16s. Rs. 31 (w), 13, 19 and 42 (p), SHP: Rs. 52, FP: Rs. 279, Q: Rs. 54, Tanala: Rs. 2,123 and Rs. 2, 729. Favourite: Rock In Rio. Owners: Mr. S.R. Marathe, Dr. S.P. Sardeshmukh & Mrs. Anjali R. Rodrigues. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

5. SHAMU CHAVAN TROPHY, DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Mt Tianmen (Parbat) 1, Time Of My Life (Nazil) 2, Isinit (S.J.Sunil) 3 and Diwali Lights (V.Jodha) 4. 1/2, Hd, 3/4. 1m 11.48s. Rs. 293 (w), 71, 136 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 1,043, Q: Rs. 1,075. Favourite: Honey Dew. Owner: Mrs. Magansingh P.Jodha. Trainer: M.P.Jodha.

6. CIELO REY PLATE, DIV.I (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Rising Brave (Mosin) 1, Sherlock (Zervan) 2, House Of Commons (Sandesh) 3 and Golden Eclipse (T.S.Jodha) 4. Nk, 2, 1-1/2. 1m 25.84s. Rs. 68 (w), 16, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 1,002, Q: Rs. 106, Tanala: Rs. 452 and Rs. 145. (Note: This race was delayed by 15 minutes as there was a false start due to the malfunction of starting gates and only two horses jumped out of the gates). Favourite: House Of Commons. Owners: M/s. Rehanullah Khan, M.N. Mirza, M.K. Mohan, Satish G. Kundapur, Sunil Anand, Adil M. Masalawalla & Mrs. Poonam A. Rupani. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

7. TATTERSALLS MILLION (1,000m), Maiden, 2-y-o only: Elysee (Neeraj) 1, Sweet Music (Suraj) 2, God’s Own (Dashrth) 3 and Camouflaged (C.S.Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/2, 1. 58.38s. Rs. 77 (w), 10, 13 and 37 (p). SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 155, Q: Rs. 95, Tanala: Rs. 1,046 and Rs. 1,644. Favourite: Sweet Music. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd., M/s. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Pramod Gajanan Churi, Balkrishna R.Agarwal & K. Ajay. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. AQUAGUARD CHAMPIONSHIP R.W.IT.C LTD GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,000m), 4-y-o & over: Costa Del Sol (Suraj Narredu) 1, Azzuro (Trevor) 2, B Fifty Two (Zervan) 3 and Jack Frost (Sandesh) 4. 1, Lnk, 1/2. 2m 3.40s. Rs. 41 (w), 17, 11 and 38 (p). SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 50, Q: Rs. 60, Tanala: Rs. 819 and Rs. 479. Favourite: Azzuro. Owners: Mr. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala, Mr. Pallon S.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Haresh N.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. DEMOCRATICUS PLATE, DIV.II (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Undisputed (Neeraj) 1, Abbey (Suraj Narredu) 2, Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 3 and Bidstone Hill (S.Amit) 4. Nk, 4-3/4, Nose. 58.21s. Rs. 76 (w), 20, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 354, Q: Rs. 235, Tanala: Rs. 396 and Rs. 388. Favourite: Abbey. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

10. SHAMU CHAVAN TROPHY, DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Star One (Sandesh) 1, Power Shadow (Zervan) 2, Ladislaus (Trevor) 3 and Country Music (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Hypothesis. 2-1/4, 3/4, Sh. 1m 9.86s. Rs. 53 (w), 14, 25 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 62, FP: Rs. 225, Q: Rs. 217, Tanala: Rs. 446 and Rs. 203. Favourite: Hedwig. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. I. Nathani rep. Alpha Stud and Farms Pvt Ltd, M/s. V.M. Singh, Khushroo R.Battiwala & Ms. Mallika Gulam Abbas Sarkar. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

Jackpot (i): 70 per cent: Rs. 1,62,511 (1 tkt.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 34,823 (2 tkts.); (ii): 70 per cent: Rs. 1, 65,756 (3 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 15,222 (14 tkts.).

Treble (i): Rs. 13,719 (carried forward); (ii): Rs. 11,236 (1 tkt.); (iii): Rs. 1,953 (12 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: Rs. 2, 27,465 (carried forward).