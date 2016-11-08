Correction: The KRK Raju trained-Kohinoor Valour (S.Sreekant up) won the first division of the Kinnerasani Plate in Hyderabad on Monday (Nov. 7). Raja Hindustani (Ajit), Brioni (Srinath) and Danielle (Vikrant) placed second, third and fourth respectively.

More In: Races | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE

Arsenal v Tottenham: In words and numbers
More »
go back to thehindu.com