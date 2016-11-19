Common Wealth, Ghoonj, Mystic Music, Towering Heights and Bold March pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Carinosa (Arshad) 40. Shaped well.

1,200m: New Prince (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Pleased. Montenegro (Janardhan P), Colossal Moments (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Thalassa (S.K. Paswan) 45. Moved freely. Resemblance (rb), Sidi Bamba (Rayan) 46. They moved freely. High Profile (Shobhan) 44. Moved on the bit. Opening Act (S. Shareef) 45. Easy. Emperess Of Rome (P.S. Chouhan) 45. Moved freely. Indian Fury (D. Patel) 43.5. Worked well. Tree Lounge (Antony), Tevoda (S. John) 45. They moved freely.

1,000m: River Angel (P.S. Chouhan), Golden Opinion (Ashok Kumar) 1-16, 600/45. They shaped well. Hurrah (S.K. Paswan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. The Lieutenant (Rajesh Babu) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Ignition (Rayan) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Southern Fantasy (Ashok Kumar) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Star Nijinsky (Srinath) 1-15.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Tea Wid Me (rb) 1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Master Of Arts (P.S. Chouhan), Pearl Secret (Ashok Kumar) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Cherie Amour (Arshad) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Valentine Babe (rb) 1-14, 600/45.5. Stretched out well.

1,200m: Acclaimed (P.S. Chouhan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Slightly Blonde (rb), Spectre (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Anantara (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Calico Jack (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Perfectebony (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively. Calico King (Srinath), Lovely Princess (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zafran (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Fourth Dimension (S.K. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Ghoonj (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Castle Key (rb), Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Lunar Storm (Darshan), Above The Rest (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Only Prince (Srinath), Varsha (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Hit Again (Shobhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. James Bond (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Shivalik Star (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Mystic Music (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Roaring Thunder (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Impressed. Millrose (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine nick.

1,400m: Legacy Dream (S. John) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Flirting Eyes (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Amazing Charm (Arshad) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up. Common Wealth (S. John) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A fine display. Bold March (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Emperador (Srinath) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased. Towering Heights (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display.