Columbus runs with a good chance in the P. G. Reddy Memorial Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Sept. 4).

ANANTAGIRI PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1-45 p.m.: 1. Island Bird (5) K. Sai Kiran 60, 2. Green Striker (4) B. R. Kumar 58, 3. Bharat Queen (6) K. Mukesh Kumar 57, 4. Silver Dollar (3) Srinath 56.5, 5. Aragonda Princess (2) Deep Shanker 56, 6. Green Olive (1) Kiran Naidu 54 and 7. Save The Nation (7) G. Naresh 54.

1. Silver Dollar, 2. Aragonda Princess, 3. Bharat Queen

FIRE HAVEN PLATE (1,200m), (Cat. II), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2-15: 1. Cannon King (4) S. Sreekant 56, 2. Magnum (7) Chary 56, 3. Patron Saint (3) B. Dileep 56, 4. Seven Colours (11) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Angels Bay (10) A. S. Pawar 54.5, 6. Creative (2) G. Naresh 54.5, 7. Dream Girl (5) N. Rawal 54.5, 8. Invasion (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Princess Of Dream (9) Deepak Singh 54.5, 10. Symbol Of Gold (12) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 11. War Lady (1) Sai Kumar 54.5 and 12. Wild Heart (6) Srinath 54.5.

1. Seven Colours, 2. Patron Saint, 3. Magnum

BALLO PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Good Image (2) Srinath 60, 2. Sol Invictus (7) Laxmikanth 58.5, 3. Halifax (5) A. A. Vikrant 57.5, 4. Our Ensign (4) Kunal Bunde 57.5, 5. Cashel (1) Kiran Naidu 57, 6. Rising Girl (6) Sai Kiran 57 and 7. Rosecoloredglasses (3) Koushik 56.5.

1. Good Image, 2. Halifax, 3. Cashel

MEDAK PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over (which have not won more than one race), rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. City Of Destiny (4) Ajit Singh 62.5, 2. Matica (10) Srinath 61, 3. Ryuzaki (7) Koushik 60, 4. Time Is Luck (3) A. S. Pawar 59.5, 5. Act In Time (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 6. Barbossa (8) C. P. Bopanna 58, 7. Angel Bell (1) Rafiq Sk. 57.5, 8. Fairy Storm (2) G. Naresh 57.5, 9. Golden Phoenix (6) A. A. Vikrant 55.5 and 10. Hunter's Pride (9) N. Rawal 51.5.

1. Matica, 2. Act In Time, 3. Hunter’s Pride

RAJA SAHIB OF ITKYAL MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-45: 1. Kiss N Chase (5) Deep Shanker 60.5, 2. Royal Hero (2) Ajit Singh 58.5, 3. Wonder Star (7) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Dahlois (6) A. S. Pawar 54.5, 5. Silvassa (1) Deepak Singh 54, 6. Nautanki (4) Hanumant Singh 52.5 and 7. Steyn Memories (3) N. Rawal 51.

1. Kiss N Chase, 2. Royal Hero, 3. Silvassa

MEDAK PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over (which have not won more than one race), rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 4-15: 1. Hal Chal (5) Rohit Kumar 62, 2. My Choice (7) G. Naresh 61, 3. Picture Perfect (3) Hanumant Singh 60, 4. Tricky Star (4) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 5. In Command (10) Gopal Singh 58.5, 6. Royal Rajkumari (2) Ajit Singh 58, 7. Gun Barrel (6) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 8. Dorian (8) Sai Kumar 56, 9. Yes Baby (1) Deepak Singh 55.5 and 10. Cruiser (9) Kiran Naidu 55.

1. Royal Rajkumari, 2. Dorian, 3. Tricky Star

P. G. REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (jockeys and apprentice jockeys are not permitted to carry whips), rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 4-45: 1. Columbus (5) Koushik 61, 2. Mangalyaan (6) B. R. Kumar 60, 3. Baashagar (8) Rafique Sk. 59.5, 4. Legend (7) Sai Kumar 54, 5. Crown Royal (3) Khurshad Alam 53.5, 6. Found Money (1) Laxmikanth 53, 7. The Blue (2) N. Rawal 51 and 8. Ice Crystal (4) C. P. Bopanna 50.

1. Columbus, 2. Baashagar, 3. Legend

RED RUFUS PLATE (Div. II), (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5-15: 1. Vijay's Empire (5) S. S. Tanwar 60, 2. Zensational (4) P. Gaddam 58.5, 3. Full Of Life (7) B. R. Kumar 57.5, 4. Seeking Alpha (3) A. S. Pawar 57.5, 5. Captain General (8) G. Naresh 57, 6. Arracache (2) Rafique Sk. 56, 7. Kohinoor Valour (6) S. Sreekant 54 and 8. Jem Star (1) Kiran Naidu 52.5.

1. Full Of Life, 2. Seeking Alpha, 3. Captain General

Day's best: Silver Dollar

Double: Matica – Kiss N Chase

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.