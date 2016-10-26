Mr Prakash Babu & Dr Suresh Chintamaneni’s Clarisa (Dashrath Singh up) won the Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Cup, the main event of the concluding day's races held here on Tuesday (Oct. 25). D.Netto trains the winner.

1. CHARMINAR TROPHY (1,400m), (Cat. II), 3-y-o & over (Terms): Rio Rojo (Suraj Narredu) 1, Blue Eyed Babe (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Aston Doulton (Sai Kumar) 3, Italian Cypress (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and hd. 1m 27.58s. Rs 7 (w), 6 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 17, Q: Rs 18, Tanala: Rs 102. Favourite: Rio Rojo. Owner: Mr Rudraraju Rajendra Verma. Trainer: KSV Prasad Raju.

2. BELLE DANCER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): Enter Canter (B. R. Kumar) 1, Take A Bow (Aneel) 2, Invasion (Akshay Kumar) 3, Our Ensign (Kunal Bunde) 4. 2-1/2, shd and 1-1/4. 1m 17.37s. Rs 28 (w), 9, 21 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs 76, FP: Rs 443, Q: Rs 378, Tanala: Rs 3922. Favourite: Jem Star. Owners: Dr Pratap C.Reddy, K.Ramcharan Tej and Mrs Upasana Kamineni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. NAGARJUNA SAGAR PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Citi Colors (Suraj Narredu) 1, Hard Fought (Ajit Singh) 2, In Command (A. A. Vikrant) 3, Sefarina (G. Naresh) 4. 4-3/4, 3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 14.63s. Rs 9 (w), 6, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 24, FP: Rs 28, Q: Rs 20, Tanala: Rs 121. Favourite: Citi Colors. Owners: M/s P.Anil Kumar Kishen, B.S.Reddy & K.Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: KSV Prasad Raju.

4. PERCEIVED VALUE CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Canberra (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ice Barrier (Kunal Bunde) 2, Brilliant (P.Trevor) 3, Vijay Vidyut (Laxmikanth) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 4-3/4. 1m 43.26s. Rs 29 (w), 8, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 177, Q: Rs 71, Tanala: Rs 195. Favourite: Brilliant. Owners: M/s Arshad Ali Khan, Md. Rashed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan & Venkata Krishna Reddy. Trainer: SSF Hassan.

5. BELLE DANCER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): Cannon Grey (B. R. Kumar) 1, New Comer (B. Dileep) 2, Athletic Approach (Sai Kumar) 3, Yet Another (Akshay Kumar) 4. Hd, 2 and 2. 1m 16.48s. Rs 85 (w), 13, 9 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 496, Q: Rs 209, Tanala: Rs 705. Favourite: Athletic Approach. Owners: M/s C.V.Krishna Rao & Ajeya Kumar. Trainer: KRK Raju.

6. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Clarisa (Dashrath Singh) 1, Amorous White (Akshay Kumar) 2, Prince Caspian (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Star Style (T. S. Jodha) 4. Shd, 1 and 6. 1m 08.58s. Shd, 1 and 6. 1m 08.58s. Rs 37 (w), 10, 12 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 31, FP: Rs 378, Q: Rs 304, Tanala: Rs 1250. Favourite: Star Style. Owners: Mr Prakash Babu & Dr Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: D.Netto.

7. ANGLER PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over (which have not won more than one race), rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Mirfield (Sai Kumar) 1, Indian Dreams (K. Sai Kiran) 2, Batur (Akshay) 3, Back To Business (P. S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/2, 1/4 and 4. 1m 28.29s. Rs 20 (w), 8, 7 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 72, Q: Rs 40, Tanala: Rs 189. Favourite: Indian Dreams. Owner: Mr Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (whips not permitted), rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Sea Castle (Akshay) 1, Chinese Thought (A. A. Vikrant) 2, Green Striker (Ajeeth) 3, Rose Eternal (T. S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Racing Ruler. 2, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 15.29s. Rs 15 (w), 7, 8 and 21 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 80, Q: Rs 50, Tanala: Rs 671. Favourite: Rose Eternal. Owners: M/s C.Parthasarathy, V.Krishna Das & Rajesh Sanghani. Trainer: D.Netto.

Jackpot: Rs 28849 (22 tkts), Consolation: Rs 4459 (61 tkts), Treble: (i): Rs 72 (801 tkts), (ii): Rs 1233 (47 tkts), (iii): Rs 364 (445 tkts).