Races

Chizzler pleases

more-in

Chizzler pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (April 11).

Inner sand

800m: Respect (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Smart Choice (Ikram) 55, 600/40. Easy. Priceless Girl (D.A.Naik), Lovely Fairy (Agarwal) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1,000m: Chizzler (Jaykumar), Lord Arazan (Ayyar) 1-3, 600/38. Former easily finished one length in front. Montecasino (Shelar), Sweet Music (Jaykumar) 1-5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

1,200m: Double Down (Mosin), Odessa (Shelar) 1-20, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Former to note.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2017 5:16:38 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/chizzler-pleases/article17917929.ece

© The Hindu