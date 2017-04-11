Chizzler pleases

more-in

Chizzler pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (April 11).

Inner sand

800m: Respect (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Smart Choice (Ikram) 55, 600/40. Easy. Priceless Girl (D.A.Naik), Lovely Fairy (Agarwal) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1,000m: Chizzler (Jaykumar), Lord Arazan (Ayyar) 1-3, 600/38. Former easily finished one length in front. Montecasino (Shelar), Sweet Music (Jaykumar) 1-5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

1,200m: Double Down (Mosin), Odessa (Shelar) 1-20, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Former to note.