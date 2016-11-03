Victorious March, ridden by Zulquar Nain won the P. Natesan Gold Cup, the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Thursday (Nov. 3). The winner is owned by M/s. Saddam Iqbal, V. Sathish Kumar, Joseph Prabhakaran and trained by Saddam Iqbal.

The results:

1. JUNIORS PLATE (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (terms): Wind Of The Future (Shahar Babu) 1, My Dream Boat (Tanveer Alam) 2, Phoebe Buffay (Ayaz Ahmed) 3 and Silverman (Bopanna) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 8.93s. Rs. 11 (w), 17 and 38 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 577 (carried over), Q: Rs. 245, Tanala: Rs. 559. Favourite: Chandler Bing. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. WELCOME CUP (1,200m), rated upto 25: Turf King (Ayaz Ahmed) and Sprinkler (Bopanna) 1, Polynesian Pearl (Md. Hesnain) 3 and Sunshine (Shahar Babu) 4. Dht, 3-3/4 and LNk. 1m 22.72s. Rs. 31 and Rs. 5 (w), 10, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: -, FP: Rs. 239 and Rs. 60, Q: Rs. 59, Tanala: Rs. 817. Favourite: Sprinkler. Owner of Turf King: Mrs. Kathleen D’Silver. Trainer: Fazal-Ul- Rehman and Owner of Sprinkler: Mr. K. B. Appaiah. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. ETTUKUDI PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: Indispensable (N. Rupa) 1, Front Line (K. V. Baskar) 2, Serena (Ayaz Ahmed ) 3 and Maracana (Farhan Alam) 4. 1, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 5.27s. Rs.14 (w), 12, 84 and 64 (p), SHP: Rs. 13, FP: Rs. 314 (carried over), Q: Rs. 103 and Tanala: Rs. 1,063. Favourite: Maracana. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. GOLDEN TEMPLE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: Augustus (Shailesh) 1, City Of Song (Md. Hesnain) 2, Green Teak (Farhan Alam) 3 and Coriolis (Kabdhar) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 3. 1m 19.53s. Rs. 60 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 9, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 333. Favourite: City Of Song. Owner: Mr. Fardeen A. Malick. Trainer: A. Malick.

5. MAJOR K. LEECH CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Appalachia (Shailesh) 1, Miss Miracle (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Jannat (Tanveer Alam) 3 and Bambino (Noorshed) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and dist. 1m 19.60s. Rs. 14 (w), 53, 53 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 146, Q: Rs. 427, Tanala: Rs. 3,356 (carried over). Favourite: Rhapsidion Rose. Owner: Mrs. Kathleen D’Silver & Mr. C. R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

6. P. NATESAN GOLD CUP (1,000m), rated 80 & above: Victorious March (Zulquar Nain) 1, Heatwave (Tanveer Alam) 2, Knight Of Ke (C. Brisson) 3 and Majesterian (Noorshed) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 3.76s. 9 (w), 7, 7 & 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 331, Q: Rs. 124, Tanala: Rs. 410. Favourite: Victorious March. Owners: M/s. Saddam Iqbal, V. Sathish Kumar, Joseph Prabhakaran. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

7. GOLDEN TEMPLE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: I Specialist (C. Brisson) 1, Southern Sky (Shahar Babu) 2, Marine One (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Prince Vailiant (N. Murugan) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m 19.08s. Rs. 26 (w), 6, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 14, FP: Rs. 163, Q: Rs. 112, Tanala: Rs. 228. Favourite: Marine One. Owner: Mrs. Anitha Iqbal. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

Jackpot: Rs: 16,039 (41 tkts.)

Treble (i): Rs. 262 (30 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 478 (34 tkts.).