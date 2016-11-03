TOPICS

Victorious March, ridden by Zulquar Nain won the P. Natesan Gold Cup, the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Thursday (Nov. 3). The winner is owned by M/s. Saddam Iqbal, V. Sathish Kumar, Joseph Prabhakaran and trained by Saddam Iqbal.

The results:

1. JUNIORS PLATE (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (terms): Wind Of The Future (Shahar Babu) 1, My Dream Boat (Tanveer Alam) 2, Phoebe Buffay (Ayaz Ahmed) 3 and Silverman (Bopanna) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 8.93s. Rs. 11 (w), 17 and 38 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 577 (carried over), Q: Rs. 245, Tanala: Rs. 559. Favourite: Chandler Bing. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. WELCOME CUP (1,200m), rated upto 25: Turf King (Ayaz Ahmed) and Sprinkler (Bopanna) 1, Polynesian Pearl (Md. Hesnain) 3 and Sunshine (Shahar Babu) 4. Dht, 3-3/4 and LNk. 1m 22.72s. Rs. 31 and Rs. 5 (w), 10, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: -, FP: Rs. 239 and Rs. 60, Q: Rs. 59, Tanala: Rs. 817. Favourite: Sprinkler. Owner of Turf King: Mrs. Kathleen D’Silver. Trainer: Fazal-Ul- Rehman and Owner of Sprinkler: Mr. K. B. Appaiah. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. ETTUKUDI PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: Indispensable (N. Rupa) 1, Front Line (K. V. Baskar) 2, Serena (Ayaz Ahmed ) 3 and Maracana (Farhan Alam) 4. 1, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 5.27s. Rs.14 (w), 12, 84 and 64 (p), SHP: Rs. 13, FP: Rs. 314 (carried over), Q: Rs. 103 and Tanala: Rs. 1,063. Favourite: Maracana. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. GOLDEN TEMPLE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: Augustus (Shailesh) 1, City Of Song (Md. Hesnain) 2, Green Teak (Farhan Alam) 3 and Coriolis (Kabdhar) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 3. 1m 19.53s. Rs. 60 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 9, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 333. Favourite: City Of Song. Owner: Mr. Fardeen A. Malick. Trainer: A. Malick.

5. MAJOR K. LEECH CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Appalachia (Shailesh) 1, Miss Miracle (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Jannat (Tanveer Alam) 3 and Bambino (Noorshed) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and dist. 1m 19.60s. Rs. 14 (w), 53, 53 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 146, Q: Rs. 427, Tanala: Rs. 3,356 (carried over). Favourite: Rhapsidion Rose. Owner: Mrs. Kathleen D’Silver & Mr. C. R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

6. P. NATESAN GOLD CUP (1,000m), rated 80 & above: Victorious March (Zulquar Nain) 1, Heatwave (Tanveer Alam) 2, Knight Of Ke (C. Brisson) 3 and Majesterian (Noorshed) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 3.76s. 9 (w), 7, 7 & 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 331, Q: Rs. 124, Tanala: Rs. 410. Favourite: Victorious March. Owners: M/s. Saddam Iqbal, V. Sathish Kumar, Joseph Prabhakaran. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

7. GOLDEN TEMPLE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: I Specialist (C. Brisson) 1, Southern Sky (Shahar Babu) 2, Marine One (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Prince Vailiant (N. Murugan) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m 19.08s. Rs. 26 (w), 6, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 14, FP: Rs. 163, Q: Rs. 112, Tanala: Rs. 228. Favourite: Marine One. Owner: Mrs. Anitha Iqbal. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

Jackpot: Rs: 16,039 (41 tkts.)

Treble (i): Rs. 262 (30 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 478 (34 tkts.).

