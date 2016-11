Cataleya and Zinfandelle showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Sky Surfer (Nazil) 37. Moved well. Royal Sapphire (app), Alfonso (Bhawani) 39. They were easy. Balchandra (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Rising Brave (Ikram), Safdar (Shahrukh) 55, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o’s Anniversary Girl (app), Excellent Art/Only For Gold (rb) 56, 600/41. Both were easy. It’s A Deal (Roushan) 54, 600/40. Urged.

1,000m: Cataleya (Zervan), Volantis (Jethu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Zippy (K.Kadam) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

Race track

600m: Costa Del Sol (Parmar) 40. Easy.

800m: Jubilant (J.Chinoy), 2/y/o Auburn (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. They were easy. 2/y/o’s Masquerade (Kharadi), Arashi (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Nutcracker (Kharadi), Baker Street (K.Kadam) 53, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Miss Saigon (Neeraj), Carnival (Kharadi) 54, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o’s Fortitude (Zervan), Starigand (Kharadi) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1,000m: Exclamation (app), 2/y/o’s Timeless Deeds (Bhawani) and Magical Script (rb) 1-5, 600/37. They moved in close order freely. 2/y/o’s Pretty Peach (Bhawani), Art O War (rb) 1-5, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Yellow Diamond (Kharadi), Masterofbalantrae (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/40. Former better. Franz Ferdinand (Neeraj), Greek Goddess (Kharadi) 1-8, 600/39. Both moved level freely. 2/y/o La Motte (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

1,200m: Mariska (Parmar), Frosty (Neeraj) 1-22, 600/38. They moved level freely. Temerity (Neeraj), Book Thief (Parmar) 1-25, 600/42. Pair level.

1,400m: Logic (K.Kadam), Othello (Parmar) 1-34, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Zinfandelle (Parmar), 1-31, 1,200/1-16.5, 1,000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1,600m: Clementi (Zervan) 1-51, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good.