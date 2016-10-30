Cataleya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.
Inner sand
600m: Royal Éclair (T.S.Jodha), Forever Yours (Bhawani) 40. Both moved level freely.
800m: Grey One (T.S.Jodha), Azeeza (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Pair level.
1,000m: Cataleya (Jethu) 1-4.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively.
1,200m: Elsa (Bhawani), Gullfoss (T.S.Jodha) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1,400m: Cheerleader (Jethu) 1-37, 1,000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well.
Inner sand - Oct. 29
600m: 2/y/o’s Moira (rb), Ace/Fairytale (D.A.Naik) 42. They were easy.
800m: Miracle Of Love (rb) 57, 600/44. Easy. Supreme General (Bhawani) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Sydney Harbour (Zervan) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Kiss From A Rose (Mahesh) 57, 600/43. Easy.
1,000m: Carbonara (Zervan), Drogo (Hamir) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Forest Flair (Oza) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well. Travieso (D.A.Naik) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Streetjammer (Pradeep), Commandperformance (Sandeep) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Phenomenal Memory (Sandeep) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former superior. Hit It A Bomb (Zervan), Prominence (rb) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Irish Bailey (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Arazan/Age Of Fable (Oza) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved freely.
1,400m: Star Comrade (Oza) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.