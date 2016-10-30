1,000m: Carbonara (Zervan), Drogo (Hamir) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Forest Flair (Oza) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well. Travieso (D.A.Naik) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Streetjammer (Pradeep), Commandperformance (Sandeep) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Phenomenal Memory (Sandeep) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former superior. Hit It A Bomb (Zervan), Prominence (rb) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Irish Bailey (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Arazan/Age Of Fable (Oza) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved freely.

Cataleya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Please Wait while comments are loading...