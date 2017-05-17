Castanea excels

Races

Castanea, Paramour, That's My Class, Majestical, Speed Hawk and Star Comrade excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 17).

Inner sand:

600m: La Dona (Irvan Singh) 40.5. Moved freely. Star Line (Ashok Kumar) 39. Pleased.

1,000m: Wonder Woman (Akshay K) 1-9, 600/40. Worked well.

1,400m: Common Wealth (S. John) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53. In fine trim. St Pauli Girl (Mallikarjun), Blue Sonic (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Serenity (Suraj) 45. Easy. James Bond (D. Patel) 44. Moved freely. Lady Majestic (N. Rawal) 42.5. Strode out well. Papadokia (Chetan G) 42. In fine shape.

1,000m: Simple Sum (Darshan) 1-13.5, 600/42. Shaped well. Castanea (S. John) 1-11, 600/41. A fine display. Desert Falcon (Shobhan) 1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. High Hawk (Merchant) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Prazsky (Vivek), Golden Success (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/42. They finished level. Amazing Skill (Kiran Naidu) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Speed Hawk (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Downton Abbey (rb) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Spot Light (Akshay K) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Great Tribute (Ashok Kumar) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Star Comrade (Akshay K) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Magistero (Ashok Kumar) 1-16, 600/43. Moved freely. Shamsadas Girl (Irvan Singh), Dazzling Beauty (Faisal) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1,200m: Themis (Sandesh), Mekong Delta (S.A. Amit) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Paramour (Sandesh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 60/41. Moved attractively. Honour (P.S. Chouhan), Tamara (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Majestical (Akshay K) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine condition. Racing Fire (K. Mukesh), King's Son (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. They finished level. Storm (Merchant) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Desert Gilt (S.A. Amit) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Casey (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Shaped well. Kambaku (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Eastern Flame (Asber) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Fabulous Touch (Akshay K) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Worked well. That's My Class (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Impressed.

1,400m: Capo De Capi (Anjar) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Commodore (Akshay), Manifold (Neeraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

