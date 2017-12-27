Carnarvon, Buscadero, Black Lighting and Jersey Wonder please

more-in

Carnarvon, Buscadero, Black Lighting and Jersey Wonder pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec 27)

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Strong Suit – Blessings) (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Ravel – Therry Girl) (Irvan Singh) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Black Lighting (Shiva Kumar) 1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Piper Regima (Irvan Singh) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Subha Ka Tara (rb), Prince Charmo (rb) 1-16, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Brunesco (S.K. Paswan), Aafrikaan (Shiva Kumar) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Carnarvon (Shiva Kumar) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Mansuetude (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Jersey Wonder (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Buscadero (Shiva Kumar) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Moved attractively. Gestapo (R. Marshall) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.