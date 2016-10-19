Captain Morgan, Summerhill, Jersey Wonder, Exemplar and Let The Lion Roar shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Referent (Manjunath) 1-8.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Shivalik Dance (rb), Lovely Dancer (Janardhan P) 1-9, 600/40.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

1,200m: Rock N Rolla (rb), Man Of Law (Raja Rao) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Scorching (rb) 45.5. Easy. Calico King (Rayan), El Matador (Vivek) 45. They finished level. Goldberg (Faisal) 42. Pleased.

1,000m: Don’t Trust Anyone (Arshad) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well. Indian Legend (P. Dhebe) 1-14, 600/42. Impressed. Granada (Vivek), Resemblance (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished together.

1,200m: Areca Cruise (Girish) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Zafrina (Selvaraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Brunesco (Anjar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Exemplar (P. Dhebe) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Szable (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Win Legend – Elusive Trust) (R. Marshall) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Summerhill (R. Marshall) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A good display.

1,400m: Let The Lion Roar (A. Velu) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Captain Morgan (R. Marshall) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Ravello (Manjunath) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up. Jersey Wonder (Antony) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower – Dancerllon) (Arshad), Peppa (P. Dhebe) 1-15.5, (1,200-600) 35. Former showed out. Wind Striker (Janardhan P), Good Earth (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Moon Blink (Arshad), Mission Blue (Rajesh Babu) 1-17.5, 600/35.5. Former finished distance ahead.