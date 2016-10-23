Cameron runs with a good chance in the Golconda St.Leger (2,800m), the last classic of the season to be held here on Monday (Oct. 24).

There will be no false rails.

CAPE KNIGHT PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1-20 p.m.: 1. Poll Promise (8) Rohit Kumar 62.5, 2. Tricky Star (2) Akshay Kumar 61, 3. Great Glory (7) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 4. King David (6) Dashrath Singh 55, 5. Anne Of Cleves (5) Suraj Narredu 54, 6. Cannon King (3) S. Sreekant 54, 7. Yes Baby (4) G. Naresh 53.5 and 8. Pride And Joy (1) Md. Sameeruddin 53.

1. King David, 2. Tricky Star, 3. Great Glory

FARIDOON S. CHENOY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 1-50: 1. Queen Of The Stars (4) A. A. Vikrant 61.5, 2. Symbol Of Choice (2) Ajeeth Kumar 61, 3. Tinsel Town (8) G. Naresh 60.5, 4. Oh Dear (6) Dashrath Singh 58.5, 5. Kohinoor Grace (5) Kunal Bunde 55, 6. Green Jewel (3) Laxmikanth 54, 7. Fair And Squre (1) N. S. Rathore 52 and 8. City Of Pearls (7) K. Sai Kiran 51.

1. Oh Dear, 2. Queen Of The Stars, 3. Green Jewel

BLUE ICE PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 2-20: 1. Rebellion (2) Suraj Narredu 62, 2. Sensei (4) B. Dileep 61, 3. Crown Royal (1) P. S. Chouhan 59, 4. Modern Sniper (3) S. Sreekant 58.5, 5. Valerian Steel (8) P. Trevor 58, 6. Flower Roll Up (6) Dashrath Singh 57.5, 7. Khoshgel (7) Akshay Kumar 51.5, 8. Sonic (5) N. Rawal 51, 9. Undu Undu Undu (9) Sai Kumar 50 and 10. Western Express (10) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. Valerian Steel, 2. Flower Roll Up, 3. Khoshgel

MYSTICAL CUP (2,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2-55: 1. Royal Hero (4) Ajit Singh 62.5, 2. Upon A Star (2) G. Naresh 62, 3. Penumatcha's Pride (3) Koushik 58.5, 4. Hal Chal (5) Khurshad Alam 57, 5. Cash For Rank (9) P. S. Chouhan 56, 6. Prudently Perfect (6) Rohit Kumar 56, 7. Vijay's Empire (8) Deep Shanker 55.5, 8. Nautanki (1) Dashrath Singh 55, 9. Kohinoor Flare (10) Kunal Bunde 50 and 10. War Lady (7) P. Gaddam 50.

1. Nautanki, 2. Royal Hero, 3. Cash For Rank

FARIDOON S. CHENOY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 3-25: 1. Winds And Waves (8) A. A. Vikrant 62.5, 2. Staying The Best (6) G. Naresh 61, 3. Red Express (7) P. S. Chouhan 60.5, 4. Princess Hina (2) B. R. Kumar 56, 5. Green Image (5) Suraj Narredu 55, 6. Fabulous Jewel (9) P. Trevor 54, 7. Symbol Of Pride (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 8. Romantic Fire (1) C. P. Bopanna 51 and 9. White Gold (4) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. Red Express, 2. Princess Hina, 3. Green Image

DUNDOO EKAMBAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 3-55: 1. Vijays Joy (11) Rafique Sk. 69, 2. Commanding Boy (5) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Greek Star (6) S. Sreekant 55.5, 4. Vallee Secrete (10) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 5. City Of Dreams (8) K. Sai Kiran 54, 6. Numinous (3) A. S. Pawar 54, 7. King Of Pop (7) P. S. Chouhan 53, 8. Kohinoor Thunder (9) Kunal Bunde 52.5, 9. Baazigar (4) P. Gaddam 50.5, 10. Mangalyaan (2) Ajeeth Kumar 50 and 11. Super Falcon (1) N. Rawal 50.

1. Commanding Boy, 2. Vijays Joy, 3. King Of Pop

GOLCONDA ST.LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o only (Terms), 4-30: 1. Let The Lion Roar (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 2. Wolf Rock (-) (-) 57, 3. Cameron (2) P. Trevor 55.5, 4. Carolina Moon (4) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 5. Festive Cheer (3) S. John 55.5, 6. Woman O War (5) S. Sreekant 55.5 and 7. After The Beep (-) (-) 55.5.

1. Cameron, 2. Woman O War

MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (whips are not permitted), rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 5-05: 1. Egyptian Wind (7) Gopal Singh 60, 2. Vijay's Honour (4) P. Gaddam 57.5, 3. Royal Dynamite (1) Rohit Kumar 56.5, 4. Platinum (2) Rafique Sk. 55, 5. Avenida (6) Sai Kumar 54.5, 6. Bouncer (8) B. R. Kumar 52.5, 7. Nelly (5) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 8. Golden Xanthus (3) N. Rawal 52 and 9. Apache Gal (9) S. S. Tanwar 51.5.

1. Vijays Honour, 2. Nelly, 3. Bouncer

Day's best: Cameron

Double: King David - Oh Dear

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.