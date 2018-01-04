Buddyholly and Frivolous show out

more-in

Buddyholly and Frivolous showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Shae (Mosin), Auspicious (Yash) 41. Pair level. Cataleya (Jethu) 42. Easy.

800m: Philadelphia (Sandeep) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Highland Lass (Rathod), Anthem (Yash) 56, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Who’syourdaddy (Yash), Bombshell (Mosin) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Lady Be Good (Jethu), Flamboyant Flame (Rathod) 52, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Colombianaprincess (Nirmal), Officer In Command (Daman) 54, 600/39. They were urged and former ended two lengths in front. Casablanca (Jethu), Amercian Odyssey (Rathod) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Win Legend/Integral (Kuldeep), Valentino (app) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Note former. Santamarija Festa (Kadam), Vintage (Akshay) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Brainstorm (Kharadi), Massimo (Akshay) 1-11, 600/41. They were easy. Divine Magic (Hamir), Dance The Dram (Zervan) 1-7, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Astral Flare (Kadam), Bishop Of Derry (Akshay) 1-8, 600/40. They moved freely together. Hudson (Chouhan), Montecasino (Mosin) 1-7, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Excellent Sorrento (Yash), Super Sunshine (Rathod) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Frivolous (Chouhan), Odessa (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Star Inspiration (Mosin), Clark Kent (Yash) 1-22, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Pioneer (Chouhan), Domination (Yash) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Themis (Walkar) 1-36, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well. Buddholly (Yash), Benefactor (Mosin) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished a distance ahead. Former to note.

Outer sand:

600m: Sandra (Ajinkya), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 41. Pair level.

800m: Man Of Word (Ajinkya), Ascension (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level.