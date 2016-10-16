Brabourne and Sherlock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Hymn/Night Dancer (Kavraj), Zion (Daman) 38. They moved level freely. Sussex Pride (S.Kamble) 39.5. Slightly urged.

800m: Undisputed (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Mizilla Gold (A.Gaikwad) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Sarazin (S.Sunil) 51, 600/39. Urged. Volantis (Jethu) 55, 600/41. Easy. Perfecto (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Avalanche (Mahesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1,000m: Anteros (Parmar) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Magical Memory (Hamir), Winter Renaissance (Suraj) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. War Declaration (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,200m: Cataleya (Jethu) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Good. Brabourne (Suraj), Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Sherlock (Zervan), Geranium (Kharadi) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely.