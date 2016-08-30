Brabourne pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Midnight Run (rb), Arctic Whizz (rb) 39. Pair moved freely. Black Jaguar (app) 40. Easy. El Wonder (D.A.Naik) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Rider On The Storm (S.Kamble) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Sussex Pride (S.Kamble) 54, 600/41.5. Pushed. Country Music (Zervan), Fury (Jethu) 54, 600/42. Pair level. Magnolia (P.S.Chouhan) 53.5, 600/41. Moved freely. An Jolie (S.S.Rathore) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Cezanne (rb), Sarah (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Bullrun (Kamlesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Sweep Aside (Sandesh), Reds Revenge (Kamlesh) 54, 600/39.5. Both moved level freely. Silken Eyes (Merchant) 54.5, 600/40. Easy. Silver River (Baria) 55.5, 600/43. Easy. Minstrel Heights (P.S.Chouhan) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Flashy Wings (P.S.Chouhan) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Kalina (Baria), 3/y/o Noverre/Aim To Achieve (rb) 55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.

1,000m: Staristocrat (Jaykumar), Silver Beauty (R.K.Mahesh) 1-6, 600/39.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Dark Gold (Ajinkya), Beneficial (V.Jodha) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Glorious Opinion (Merchant) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,200m: Glorious Angel (Shelar) 1-22, 600/40.5. Moved well. Samba Warrior (Hamir), Brahmachari (Dashrath) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Brabourne (Zervan), Bullion Express (Pereira) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former who is in good shape finished three lengths ahead. B Fifty Two (Sandesh) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well. Oscillation (Baria), Centaurus (rb) 1-23, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Diablo (Kamlesh) 1-21.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.