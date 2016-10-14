Booker Jones (Trevor up) won the Governor’s Cup (2000m), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Oct. 14). The winner is owned by Mr. Renzie Edwards and trained by S. Attaollahi.

The results:

1. SHANTHINIKETHAN PLATE (Div. II) (1200m), rated 00 to 25: Amaze (S. John) 1, The Jaguar (Trevor) 2, Precious Script (J. Paswan) 3, Splendid Brave (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. Nk, 3-1/4 and SNk. 1m 13.52s. Rs. 16 (w), 11, 15 and 163 (p), FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 29, SHP: Rs. 34, Trinalla: Rs. 1,048 and Rs. 1,002. Favourite: Amaze. Owner: Mr. Ayaz S. Thanawala. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. SHANTHINIKETHAN PLATE (Div. I) (1200m), rated 00 to 25: Hurrah (Srinath) 1, Arabian Promise (Arshad Alam) 2, White Snowdrops (Raja Rao) 3, For Your Eyes Only (Kiran Rai) 4. All ran. LNk, 1 and 4. 1m 14.19s. Rs. 27 (w), 14, 12 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 44, Q: Rs. 23, SHP: Rs. 33, Trinalla: Rs. 79 and Rs. 53. Favourite: Arabian Promise. Owners: M/s. Rajan Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

3. DELHI PLATE (1400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: Blue Zone (P. Dhebe) 1, Here’s Abbey (Jagadeesh) 2, Azure Fire (Abhilash) 3, Al Dorado (Qureshi) 4. All ran. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 25.46s. Rs. 76 (w), 24, 26 and 78 (p), FP: Rs. 332, Q: Rs. 420, SHP: Rs. 80, Trinalla: Rs. 7,286 and Rs. 3,122. Favourite: Cato’s Call. Owners: M/s. Gautam Kotwal and Sultan Singh. Trainer: Z. Darashah.

4. TURUVEKERE PLATE (Div. II) (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Abel Master (S. John) 1, Fire Rainbow (Arshad Alam) 2, Perfectebony (B. Harish) 3, Young Gallant (Waseemuddin) 4. Not run: Aqua Blessing. SNk, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 25.04s. Rs. 34 (w), 13, 12 and 13 (p), FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 21, SHP: Rs. 31, Trinalla: Rs. 76 and Rs. 32. Favourite: Fire Rainbow. Owner: Mr. Prem Kumar. Trainer: Lokanath.

5. SMT MALINIRAJE PRASAD MEMORIAL TROPHY (1200m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over: Wind Wonder (Suraj) 1, Pentagram (Trevor) 2, Secret Touch (Nitin Singh) 3, Taqdeer Ka Badshah (Arshad Alam) 4. All ran. 1/2, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m 11.38s. Rs. 44 (w), 16, 17 and 29 (p), FP: Rs. 94, Q: Rs. 59, SHP: Rs. 45, Trinalla: Rs. 3,182 and Rs. 1,818. Favourite: Taqdeer Ka Badshah. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan. Trainer: Satish Narredu.

6. GOVERNOR’S CUP( 2000m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): Booker Jones (Trevor) 1, Airco (Suraj) 2, Ace Bucephalus (Qureshi) 3, Arrogant Approach (S. John) 4. All ran. 3-1/4, LNk and 1-1/4. 2m 04.06s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 31 and 40 (p), FP: Rs. 76, Q: Rs. 64, SHP: Rs. 76, Trinalla: Rs. 1,058 and Rs. 597. Favourite: Booker Jones. Owner: Mr. Renzie Edwards. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. ORIGINAL VEL B. ASHOK KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP (1200m), rated 40 to 65: Saigar (P. Dhebe) 1, Dare The Don (Ajeet Kumar) 2, Abderus (S. John) 3, Veni Vidi Vici (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Excelonce. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 11.70s. Rs. 61 (w), 23, 19 and 19 (p), FP: Rs. 420, Q: Rs. 194, SHP: Rs. 53, Trinalla: Rs. 1,919 and Rs. 475. Favourite: Veni Vidi Vici. Owner: Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Monnappa.

8. TURUVEKERE PLATE (Div. I) (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Bazinga (Kiran Rai) 1, Only Princess (P. Dhebe) 2, Industrialist (S. John) 3, Youre Ashwashakthi (Md. Imran) 4. Not run: Ravelnation and Strong Conviction. 2-3/4, SHd and 1. 1m 25.69s. Rs. 49 (w), 15, 14 and 10 (p), FP: Rs. 414, Q: Rs. 118, SHP: Rs. 35, Trinalla: Rs. 197 and Rs. 90. Favourite: The Industrialist. Owner: Mr. Babu Krishna Kishore. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

Jackpot: Rs. 14,924, Runner-up: Rs. 504, Treble (i): Rs. 268; (ii): Rs. 768; (iii): Rs. 718.