Bonanza in store on Pune Derby day

The blue riband of the Pune monsoon racing season, the Kingfisher Ultra Pune Derby, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 15. The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Oktoberfest will be held with the usual festivity and add glamour to the Derby weekend.

The RWITC will hold a bumper contest ‘Quinella Ka Dhamaka’ for the first time, with the winner getting ₹2 lakh. Any person who invests a minimum of ₹200 in the quinella pool of the Derby race at the race course will be eligible. Successful tickets of the quinella bets will be eligible for the lucky draw and the draw shall be conducted by the club to choose the winner.

Another attraction would be the carried forward amount of ₹10,89,220 will be added to the second combined Jackpot Pool and an amount of ₹15,00,000 will be added to the Super Jackpot Pool.

Among the 14 contestants who will vie for honours in this mega event, Pure Zinc, who won well in the S.A. Poonawalla Million recently, maintains his winning form and is the prime contender. Perfect Star, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances, may upset. Zanara who won the 2000m trip recently may pose a threat to her rivals in the Derby. The other two entrants in the coveted event are the south India fillies Kangra and Lady In Lace.