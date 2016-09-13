Ice Glacier, Sporting Pleasure, Into The Spotlight and Rare And Bold shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 12).

Inner sand:

600m: Noble Flaire (B. Harish) 39. Pleased.

1,200m: Fabulous Touch (Sahanawaz) 1-19, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Sharp Witted (Sahanawaz) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Granada (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Secret Prayer (Kiran Rai) 45. Easy.

1,000m: Ice Glacier (Indrajeet) 1-7, 600/41. A pleasing display. Thejaguar (Deepak Singh), Thirtysixchamber's (A. Ramu) 1-13, 600/45. They finished level. Rare And Bold (P. Dhebe), Indian Legend (rb) 1-13, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. High Profile (Shobhan), Desert Gilt (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. They moved well. Calico Jack (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/45. Easy.

1,200m: Ingnition (Rayan), Resemblance (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Blazing Touch (Rayan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Into The Spotlight (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Sporting Pleasure (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Kiraathaka (Ashok Kumar), Above And Beyond (A. Ramu) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Latter moved better. Feliciana (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand - Sept 11:

1,000m: La Dona (rb) 1-12.5, 600/40. In fine nick.