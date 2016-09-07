Desert God, Ice Glacier, Wind Wonder, King Julien and Super Force pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 7).

Outer sand:

600m: Diva (rb) 45. Easy. Royal Rein (Shobhan) 42.5. Moved well. Mystical Shadow (Kiran Rai), Aqua Blessing (rb) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 46. Moved on the bit. Star Nijinsky (rb) 46. Easy. Red Admiral (Kiran Rai) 45.5. Moved freely. Prazsky (Vivek) 44. Worked well.

1,000m: Havelock Princess (Praveen S), Royal Defence (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Pull The Plug (A. Imran), Temujin (Praveen S) 1-15.5, 600/43. They finished level. Wind Wonder (Suraj) 1-10, 600/43.5. In fine nick. King Julien (Faisal) 1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-15.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Mistress Of Spice (D. Patel), Queenofgoodtimes (B. Nayak) 1-14.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1,200m: Super Force (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Ice Glacier (Indrajeet) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display.

1,400m: Desert God (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41.5. In fine fettle.