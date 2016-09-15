Star Nijinsky, Lightning Attack, King Julien and Auriga shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 15).

Inner sand:

1,600m: Saptajit (rb) 1-51, (1,600-600) 1-7. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Romantic Helen (rb) 42.5. In fine trim.

1,000m: Fresh Start (A. Imran) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed. King Julien (Faisal) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Auriga (rb) 1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Colossal Moments (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Star Formation (R. Marshall) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Secret Prayer (Kiran Rai) 1-15, 600/43. Strode out well. Mahogany (S. Shareef), Leptis Magna (Vaibhav) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Export Quality (D. Patel) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Mystic Music (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Super Force (A. Imran) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1,400m: Lightning Attack (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1,600m: Star Nijinsky (rb) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. In fine nick.