Sporting Pleasure, Lord Darlington, Secret Pursuit and Prevalent Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 2).

Inner sand:

600m: Nijlon (rb) 39.5. Strode out well.

1,400m: Sudha (Adarsh), Able Master (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: New Emperor (rb) 46. Easy. Country’s Treasure (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely.

1,000m: Secret Pursuit (Md. Akram), Iron Will (Indrajeet) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Sporting Pleasure (Indrajeet), Lord Darlington (Md. Akram) 1-9, 600/41.5. They moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Rebuttal – Sweeping Story) (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Day Flower (Md. Akram) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Prevalent Force (Irvan Singh), Aizaan (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42. Former moved attractively and finished two lengths ahead. War Envoy (Suraj) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Mistress Of Spice (D. Patel), Racing Fire (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively.

1,200m: Scarlet Princess (R. Marshall), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat – Understood) (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Jayadratha (Faisal) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved well.

1,400m: Prize Finder (rb), Above The Rest (Adarsh) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. They pleased.