Serjeant At Arms, La Dona, Coldstream, Ayrton and Intrepid Warrior shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 11)

Inner sand:

1000m: Heaven And Earth (Srinath) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Storm (Praveen S) 1-8, 600/42. In fine trim.

1200m: Smithsonite (Mrs. Silva) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Pleased. Duke Of Norfolk (R. Marshall) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1000m: Powerscourt (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ayrton (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Intrepid Warrior (Srinath) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Castanea (S. John), St. Pauli Girl (Ganesh) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Handsome Stash (Srinath), De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/43. A notable pair. Diva (S. Shareef) 1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Sagrada (S.K. Paswan), Lamrei (Srinath) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Noble Splendor (A. Imran), Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Calico Jack (Srinath) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Cape Cross (Suraj), Elegant Star (Ashok Kumar) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They shaped well. Montenegro (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/46. In fine condition. Ace Badraan (Anjar), Shivalik Fire (Selvaraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved freely. Coldstream (S.John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Bonfire (rb), Turf Star (Srinath) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Latter to note. Amazing Charm (Arshad) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Perfectebony (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1400m: Inquisition (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/46. In fine trim. La Dona (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A fine display. Pallas (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Swiss Eagle (S. John), Matchpoint (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Former showed out. Azzurro (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Serjeant At Arms (R. Marshall) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A pleasing display.

Mock race — race track:

1400m: Serena Ballerina (P. Dhebe), Groovy Moves (S.K. Paswan), Golden Nimbus (Srinath), Sudha (Irvan Singh), Passion Flora (Darshan), Perfect Queen (Mallikarjun) 1-28.24. Serena Ballerina impressed.

1600m: Splendid Splasher (Cedric S), Star Nijinsky (Arshad), Toroloco (Qureshi), Anantara (Srinath), Common Wealth (S. John), Flamboyance (S.K. Paswan) 1-40.44. Splendid Splasher, Star Nijinsky and Toroloco were the pick.