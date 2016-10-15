Serjeant At Arms, Towering Heights, Calico Jack, Lightning Attack and Amazing Charm impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 15).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Moon Blink (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

1,400m: Ayrton (S. John) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. In fine trim. Daisy Duke (Mrs. Silva) 1-35, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Fit for the fray. Dontworrymonday (Tauseef) 1-42, (1,400-600) 50. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Noble Splendour (A. Imran), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower – Alcmene) (Raja Rao) 45.5. They finished level. Sucre (S. John), Olympia Field (Antony) 43.5. They strode out well. Raw Gold (Ashok Kumar), Wise Guy (rb) 43.5. They moved together. Vision Mission (Irvan Singh) 43. Extended. Colossal Moments (Janardhan P) 45. Moved freely. Heaven And Earth (S.K. Paswan) 45. Moved well.

1,000m: Dagobert (R. Marshall) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Sairani (R. Marshall) 1-16, 600/44. In fine nick. Groovy Moves (S.K. Paswan) 1-15, 600/46. Easy. Calico Jack (rb) 1-9.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Don’t Touch Anyone (Arshad) 1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Indian Fury (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/43. Note. Kambaku (S. John), Sea King (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well.

1,200m: Back Of Beyond (rb), Beyond Reach (Girish) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Carinosa (Arshad) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Towering Heights (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Hit Again (Raja Rao) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. War Envoy (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Impressed. Mission Blue (Arshad) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Cherie Amour (Arshad) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Adriphos (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Worked well. Golden Nimbus (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. High Profile (Shobhan), Ghoonj (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They finished level. Anantara (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Moved fluently. Shinning Bay (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Lightning Attack (Darshan), Arziki (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sonic Star (R. Marshall) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41. Note.

1,400m: Amazing Charm (Arshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Fit for the fray.

1,600m: Serjeant At Arms (R. Marshall) 1-52, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. In pink of condition.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Bonfire (Rayan), Calico King (rb), a 2-y-o (Ace – Light Dubai) (Mark) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 48.5. They jumped out well. Celestial Storm (Ashok Kumar), Blessed One (Jagadeesh) 1-37, (1,400-600) 47. Former finished three lengths ahead. Artorius (Raja Rao), Regalian (rb) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished distance ahead, note. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Gold Marie) (Manjunath), a 2-y-o (Arazan – Avec Plaisir) (Ashok Kumar) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 55. They took a level jump and finished together. Proudprince (Vivek), Loveisintheair (B. Harish) 1-34, (1,400-600) 48. They jumped out smartly. Danburite (rb), Leon (Vivek) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead.