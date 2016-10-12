Reference, Love For Life, Amazing Skill and Summer Gold excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Hit Again (Mark) 45.5. Easy. Dream Star (D. Patel) 43. Worked well. Bora Bora (D. Patel), Habanero (rb) 43.5. They are in fine trim. Atlantis (rb) 45. Moved freely. Summer Gold (A. Ramu) 41.5. Impressed.

1000m: Force Ensign (Irvan Singh) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Six Degrees (S. John), Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former moved attractively. Interesting (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Akha Teej (Shinde) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Divino (A. Velu), Native Elements (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Latter moved impressively. Amazing Skill (Suraj) 1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower–Dancerllon) (Suraj), Super Strong (A. Velu) 1-12, 600/41.5. Former moved fluently while the latter started six lengths behind and finished two lengths behind. Love For Life (Suraj) 1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Admiral One (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Sun Glow (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Blessed One (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Win Legend–Elusive Trust) (Suraj), What U Know (R. Marshall) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Reference (Suraj) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. In fine nick.

1400m: Balian (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively. Burnished Gold (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Impressed.