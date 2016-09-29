New Crown and Sang Royal worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 29).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Deepalika (Darshan), Arziki (Adarsh) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. They finished level.

1,400m: Anemos (Adarsh), Spectre (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. They moved well.

Outer sand:

1,000m: New Crown (Irvan Singh) 1-8.5, 600/40. A good display.

1,200m: Burnished Gold (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Miss Adler (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Sang Royal (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1,400m: Noble Reward (Adarsh), Lightning Attack (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved fluently.

Turf News: At the first meeting of the members of the Managing Committee of the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd held on Wednesday (Sept 28), Mr. N. Harindra Shetty was unanimously elected as Chairman and Senior Steward of the BTC for the year 2016-2017.