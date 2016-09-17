TOPICS

La Dona, Into The Spotlight, Sans Peur, Shivalik Star, Perfectebony and Amber Crown worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 17).

Inner sand:

600m: Wind Striker (Janardhan P) 40. Pleased. Dubai One (rb) 39.5. In fine trim.

1,200m: Shivalik Dance (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Bengaluru Princess (Rayan), El Matador (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Florencia (Rayan), Lovely Princess (rb) 45. They finished level.

1,000m: Wise Guy (Chetan G), Papadokia (Vivek) 1-15, 600/42. They pleased. Bolts Colt (S. Babu) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Shining Bay (Indrajeet), Ocean Park (Ashok Kumar) 1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Love Is Life (Ashok Kumar) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-13.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1,200m: Perfectebony (B. Harish) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/43. A good display. La Dona (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine nick. Mystic Music (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Shivalik Star (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved attractively. Sponge Bob (Selvaraj), Woodridge (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. One to note. Into The Spotlight (S. John), Sporting Pleasure (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Blessed One (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up. Sans Peur (R. Marshall) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine fettle. Colossal Moments (rb), Lovely Dancer (Janardhan P) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Resemblance (Rayan), Scorching (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They moved together. Madame Bovary (Ashok Kumar), Tronada (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1,400m: Toroloco (Qureshi), Shivalik Fire (Janardhan P) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Calico Jack (S. John), Goddess Of Love (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Buscadero (R. Marshall) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Intrepid Warrior (Janardhan P), Afore (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Cameron (R. Marshall) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Amber Crown (Sahanawaz) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. A good display.

1,600m: Festive Cheer (S. John) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

