Ice Glacier, Light Of Magic, Topspot and King Julien impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 3).

Inner sand:

600m: Supreme Dominator (rb), Cannes (P. Laxman) 40.5. They worked well.

1,400m: Havelock Prince (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 47. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Strong Conviction (A. Velu), Pure Esteem (rb) 42.5. They moved attractively. Shivalik Girl (Janardhan P), King Smile (Ramesh K) 46. They moved on the bit. Red Galileo (rb) 42. Pleased. King Julien (Irvan Singh) 42. Moved fluently. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 44. Moved freely.

1,000m: Amaze (Ramesh K), Waiting For Glory (Janardha P) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pearl Secret (Sahanawaz) 1-16, 600/42. Impressed. Topspot (B. Harish) 1-11.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Mystic Music (Antony) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Light Of Magic (Sahanawaz) 1-11, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Sir Majestic (A. Velu) 1-12, 600/42. In fine shape. Referent (Manjunath) 1-14, 600/42. Shaped well.

1,200m: Arziki (rb) 1-30, (1,400-600) 40. Eased up. Spiritual Act (A. Ramu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved well.

1,400m: Perfectebony (B. Harish) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Ice Glacier (Indrajeet) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

Inner sand – Oct 2:

1,200m: Dubai One (rb) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 600/37.5. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Mystic Music (Antony) 44. In fine nick. Karod Pati (Irvan Singh) 43. Worked well.

1,000m: Precious Glitter (Shobhan), Flying Prince (P. Dhebe) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Flimscript (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. One to note. Virat (Kiran Rai) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. Fioroloco (rb) 1-16, 600/46.5. Easy.