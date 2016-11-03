Handsome Stash, Tzar, Ravelnation, Goldberg and Intrepid Warrior excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Danburite (rb) 45.5. Easy. Lion Of Heart (D. Patel), Master Of War (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. So Mi Dar (P. Dhebe) 45. Easy. Vision Mission (Jagadeesh) 43. Pleased. Miniver Rose (P. Dhebe), Lycurgus (T.M. Prashant) 45. They finished level.

1,000m: Proudprince (Vivek) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Desert Gold (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Maybe Forever (T.M. Prashant) 1-16, 600/44. Worked well. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-9, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Al Faaris (Shobhan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Goldberg (Faisal) 1-15.5, 600/41. A fine display. Tzar (rb), Rafa (D. Patel) 1-12, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Handsome Stash (Srinath) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1,200m: De Ville Butterfly (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ravelnation (Srinath) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A good display. Turf Tactics (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. One To Note (Shobhan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Beyond Reach (S. John), Implicit Trust (R. Marshall) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. They jumped out well. Anantara (Srinath), Flamboyance (S.K. Paswan), Heaven And Earth (rb) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 49. Anantara pleased. Sterling Role (Manjunath), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55. They took a level jump. Wonder Woman (S. Babu), a 2-y-o (Rebuttal – St. Finan’s Boy) (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out smartly. Massive Dynamics (S.K. Paswan), Lamrei (Srinath), Sagrada (rb) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 52. A fit trio. Referent (Ashok Kumar), Master Of Arts (Manjunath) 1-33, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Star Line (Manjunath), Golden Opinion (Ashok Kumar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished distance ahead. Grand Empire (Ashok Kumar), Smart Empire (Manjunath) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. Latter slowly out.