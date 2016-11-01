Cadillac Sky and Magnificent Mary pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 31).

Outer sand:

600m: Majestic Style (Manjunath) 45. Moved well. Magnificent Mary (Jagadeesh), Luc Divine (Cedric S) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,000m: Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh), My Transcript (Cedric S) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former pleased.

1,400m: Attorney General (Rajesh Babu) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively.

Inner sand – Oct. 30:

1,000m: Madame Sultana (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand - Oct 29:

600m: Prazsky (Vivek) 42. Maintains form. Cadillac Sky (Cedric S) 45. Easy. Exemplar (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1,000m: Elegant Star (Vivek) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Anantara (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Heaven And Earth (S.K. Paswan) 1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Calico King (rb), Lovely Princess (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Sante Fe (Chetan G), Winter Bloom (Ashok Kumar) 1-15.5, 600/43. They strode out well. Way We Were (S.K. Paswan) 1-15, 600/44. In fine shape. Captain Morgan (R. Marshall), Buscadero (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Only Prince (rb), Varsha (rb) 1-10, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sea King (Antony), Kambaku (S. John) 1-11, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Queenofgoodtimes (rb) 1-16, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Life Awaits (rb) 1-9, 600/41. A fine display.

1,200m: Golden Nimbus (rb), Seaborn (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Shivalik Star (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A fine display. Flamboyance (S. K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Setaglow (S. John), Casey (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Olympia Fields (Antony), Sucre (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Opening Act (S. Shareef), Zafran (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lamrei (S.K. Paswan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Goodwill Warrior (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Mahogany (S. Shareef), Leptis Magna (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They finished level. Scorching (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Calico Jack (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved well.

1,400m: Summerhill (R. Marshall) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. A good display. War Envoy (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick.