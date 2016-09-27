Bold March, Mahogany, Opening Act, Aster Rose and Repsol impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 27).

Outer sand:

600m: Prazsky (Chetan G), Wise Guy (rb) 45.5. They finished level. Goodwill Warrior (rb) 46. Easy. De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan) 46. Moved on the bit. Shivalik Girl (M. Naveen) 43.5. Moved well. Thejaguar (Rayan) 43.5. Worked well. Red Galileo (A. Imran) 45.5. In fine trim.

1,200m: Leptis Magna (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Mahogany (N. Rajesh), Opening Act (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved attractively. Repsol (Ramesh K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/42. Moved fluently. Bold March (Sahanawaz) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display. Goat (Faisal), Vision Mission (Irvan Singh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1,600m: Aster Rose (S. John) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. In fine fettle.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Jersey Wonder (S. John), Hurrah (S.K. Paswan) 1-30.5, (1,400-600) 47. Former finished six lengths ahead. Diamantissimo (Irvan Singh), Spiritual Act (Ashok Kumar) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54.5. Latter planted at the gates. Lovely Princess (P. Dhebe), Bonfire (S. John) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out well. Empress Of Rome (Sahanawaz), Queen Of Windsor (Manjunath), Scenic Park (A. Ramu) 1-32, (1,400-600) 47. First two named impressed. Early Bird (Arshad) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. Jumped out well. King Smile (M. Naveen), Stella Mari (Janardhan P), Kudla Punch (Ramesh K) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 47.5. King Smile pleased. Magistero (Sahanawaz), Brave Minstrel (Manjunath) 1-30.5, (1,400-600) 49. Former showed out.