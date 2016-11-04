Bold Command (Srinath up) won the Rajyotsava Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov. 4). The winner owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah and trained by S. Ganapathy.

The results:

1. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Siyouni (Suraj Narredu) 1, Zafran (P. Trevor) 2, Call Me Maybe (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Tudor Prince (Ashok Kumar) 4. Snk, 11 and 3/4. 1m 07.51s. Rs. 37 (w), 14, 12 and 25 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 69, Q: Rs. 34, Trinella: Rs. 256 and Rs. 184, Exacta: Rs. 3,927 and Rs. 2,475. Favourite: Zafran. Owner: Mrs. Radhika Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

2. DANDELI PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Celestial Storm (Ashok Kumar) 1, Rock N Rolla (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Lovely Dancer (Janardhan P) 3 and Icepick Willie (Jagadeesh) 4. Lnk, 3-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m 14.87. Rs. 274 (w), 38, 14 and 54 (p), SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 2,040, Q: Rs. 531, Trinella: Rs. 24,096 and Rs. 6,196, Exacta: Rs. 1,10,858 (carried over). Favourite: Luc Divine. Owner and Trainer: Mr. S. Inayathulla.

3. CHICKBALLAPUR PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50: Watchmyscript (Zervan) 1, Towering Heights (S. John) 2, Reference (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Magistero (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 5-3/4, Nk and Hd. 1m 37.81s. Rs. 35 (w), 13, 25 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 64, FP: Rs. 146, Q: Rs. 110, Trinella: Rs. 493 and Rs. 166, Exacta: Rs. 2,092 and Rs. 957. Favourite: Magistero. Owners: M/s. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Nitin Kumar Adiga & Irfan Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. SARB-KLA PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Szable (P. Trevor) 1, Rare Rhythm (A. Imran Khan) 2, Tamara (D. Patel) 3 and Perfect Prince (Arshad Alam) 4. Not run: Black Lightning and Celtic Mist. 3/4, 5 and Snk. 1m 29.41s. Rs. 21 (w), 11, 12 and 28 (p), SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 16, Trinella: Rs. 126 and Rs. 92, Exacta: Rs. 1,569 and Rs. 830. Favourite: Szable. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. GARDEN CITY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Downton Abbey (S. John) 1, Super Success (T.M. Prashanth) 2, Trapezoid (Irvan Singh) 3 and All In (Jagadeesh) 4. 5-1/4, Shd and 1-1/4. 1m 13.79s. Rs. 20 (w), 10, 19 and 45 (p), SHP: Rs. 62, FP: Rs. 68, Q: Rs. 51, Trinella: Rs. 586 and Rs. 341, Exacta: Rs. 9,354. Favourite: Downton Abbey. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Note: In this race, following the Stewards’ enquiry Life Awaits has been declared non starter.

6. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): Bold Command (Srinath) 1, Ace Bucephalus (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sans Peur (P. Trevor) 3 and Smile Stone (Jagadeesh) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m 25.33s. Rs. 49 (w), 19, 21 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 259, Q: Rs. 198, Trinella: Rs. 685 and Rs. 376, Exacta: Rs. 14,862 and Rs. 7,643. Favourite: Booker Jones. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. GARDEN CITY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Millrose (S. John) 1, Mariko (Darshan) 2, I Smile (M. Naveen) 3 and Private Paradise (R. Girish) 4. 1, 1 and 3/4. 1m 14.27s. Rs. 46 (w), 16, 22 and 31 (p), SHP: Rs. 63, FP: Rs. 346, Q: Rs. 191, Trinella: Rs. 1,537 and Rs. 723, Exacta: Rs. 17, 873 and Rs. 11,489. Favourite: Akha Teej. Owner: Irish Racing & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

8. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Romantic Helen (Suraj Narredu) 1, Santorini Secret (Srinath) 2, Find (S. John) 3 and Kristine (Irvan Singh) 4. 5-1/2, 1 and Nk. 1m 08.18s. Rs. 21 (w), 13, 27 and 62 (p), SHP: Rs. 74, FP: Rs. 125, Q: Rs. 123, Trinella: Rs. 1,769 and Rs. 654, Exacta: Rs. 1,46,594 (carried over). Favourite: Romantic Helen. Owner: Mrs. Shanti Devi. Trainer: Samar Singh.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,233 (557 tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 225 (1,308 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 103 (180 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 758 (43 tkts.).