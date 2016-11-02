The Bangalore Winter Meeting (2016-17), comprising 30 race days, is scheduled to commence on Friday (Nov. 4) and would conclude on Saturday (March 18, 2017). Racing will be held mainly on Fridays and Saturdays with the exception of the Bangalore Derby which will be run as usual, on the Republic Day (Jan. 26). The highlight of the season will be the running of the Invitation Cup races on Saturday (March 4) and Sunday (March 5).

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, the BTC Chairman and Senior Steward Mr. N. Harindra Shetty said that it was a great pleasure to announce that it was the turn of Bangalore to host the Invitation Cup races during the season.

The Sprinters’ Cup and the Stayers’ Cup will be run on March 4 and the Indian Turf Invitation Cup and the Super Mile Cup on March 5. It is expected to be a grand affair involving a stake money of Rs 4.7 crores. All the events during the weekend are expected to be sponsored.

Aggregate of stakes, cups, incentives, subsidy and contribution for the Winter Meeting are detailed hereunder, involving a total outlay of Rs. 27.38 crores, with a stakes of nearly Rs. 25 crores having been already paid during Bangalore Summer Meeting.

A record breaking aggregate stakes of Rs. 52.35 crores is expected to be paid out during the year 2016-17. Perhaps, it would be the highest stake money offered in the history of Indian racing by any club during a financial year.

It is learnt that discussions are going on with M/s. United Breweries for renewal of sponsorship for the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore for another three years and it is expected that the added money and the guaranteed stakes may go up further from the existing level. One more Sweepstakes race namely, the RWITC Trophy carrying an added money of Rs. 10 lakhs has been introduced from this winter for 3-y-olds to be run over 1,400m with a view to providing more opportunities for younger horses. Additional incentive of 15% has been sanctioned on all stakes earned by the owners of local horses in ordinary races during the Bangalore Winter Meeting.

A state of the art high resolution digital camera is being imported at a cost of about Rs. 16 lakhs and is expected to be functional before the Turf Invitation weekend. 82 Jockeys including 19 jockeys claiming allowance and 3 foreign jockeys — David Allan, David Breux and Cedric Segeon will be seen in action.

Mr. Jayant Shah (Chairman), Mr. M. Lokesh, Mr. N.S. Megharikh, Mr. I.S.N. Prasad, Mr. V.L. Theagaraj and Mr. J. Alexander will be on the Board of appeal.

Racing dates: Nov.: 4 and 5, 11, 18 and 19, 26. Dec.: 2 and 3, 10, 16 and 17, 23, 30 and 31. Jan.: 7, 13, 21, 26 and 27. Feb.: 3, 10 and 11, 17, 24 and 25. March: 4 and 5, 11, 17 and 18.