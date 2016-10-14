Azzurro, Sea Fairey, Ice Glacier and Secret Pursuit pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 14)

Inner sand:

1000m: Adulation (Faisal) 1-8, 600/40.5. In fine shape.

1200m: Grapes On The Sill (Srinath) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Ayrton (Antony) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Proudprince (rb) 45.5. Easy. Lofty Thoughts (Irvan Singh), Prevalent Force (Faisal) 45.5. They moved together. Afterhours (Faisal), Gifted (Irvan Singh) 44.5. They moved well.

1200m: Just Fabulous (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. African Emperor (R. Marshall) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Sea Fairey (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Saladin (Md. Akram) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Secret Pursuit (Md. Akram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Ice Glacier (Md. Akram) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Noble Princess (M. Prasad) 1-48.5, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Better Than Ever (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 54. Worked well. Fioroloco (Srinath) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Strode out well. German Guide (P. Trevor) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. In fine trim.

1600m: Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand — Oct 13:

1000m: Handsome Stash (rb), Sagrada (S.K. Paswan) 1-14, 600/45. They shaped well. Trapezoid (S.K. Paswan) 1-16, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Let The Lion Roar (Mark) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.