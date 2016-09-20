Aster Rose, Feliciana, Capitalize and Pearl Secret excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 20).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Tax Free (rb) 1-38, (1,400 to 600) 51. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: All Thats Nice (Ashok Kumar) 44.5. Easy. Noble Princess (A. Ramu) 45. Moved freely. Repsol (rb), Noble Emperor (M. Naveen) 44.5. Former finished well ahead. Kingston Town (Guruprasad) 45. Hall Of Famer (Indrajeet) 42.5. In fine shape. Handsome Stash (S. K. Paswan) 45. Moved freely.

1,000m: Thirtysixchamber’s (Deepak Singh), Extremelydangerous (A. Ramu) 1-12, 600/43.5. Latter finished a length in front. Bazinga (Kiran Rai) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Summer Dawn (A. Ramu) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Thalassa (A. Ramu) 1-15.5, 600/44. Handy.

1,200m: Amazing Redd (Ashok Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In good condition. Miss Adler (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Ravelnation (S. K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11. 600/42. A good display. Yellowzone (Ashok Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Worked well. Southern Surprise(R. Manjunath)1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Feliciana (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1,400m: Capitalize (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Caught the eye. Dazzling Bay (Sahanawaz) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Pearl Secret (Sahanawaz) 1-42.5. 1,200/1-26.5. 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Worked impressively. Balian (Indrajeet) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. Bold March (Sahanawaz) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5. 600/46. Handy. Silver Chieftan (Jagadeesh) 1-49.5. (1,400 to 600) 56. Eased up.

1,600m: Aster Rose (S. John) 1-56, 1,400/1-38. 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In great heart. .

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,400m: Areca Wonder (S. John) 1-32, (1,400 to 600) 52. Jumped out smartly Fourth Dimension (S. K. Paswan) 1-33, (1,400 to 600) 47.5. Jumped out well. Hackett (rb), Rock N Rolla (Raja Rao) 1-33, (1,400 to 600) 49.5. They jumped out well. Diamantissimo (Irvan Singh) 1-35.5, (1,400 to 600) 49.5. Looks fit and well. Tudor Prince (A. Ramu), Empress Of Rome (Sahanawaz), Scenic Park (R. Manjunath) 1-30.5, (1,400 to 600) 49. Empress Of Rome showed out. Waiting For Glory (Ramesh Kumar), Irish Prince (rb) 1-40. (1,400 to 600) 52.5. They jumped out well.

Outer sand - Sept. 19:

1,000m: Jersey Wonder (B. Harish) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Krieger (Sahanawaz) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Ice Glacier (S. John) 1-7.5, 600/41. An excellent display.

1,200m: Sharp Witted (Manjunath) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Perfectebony (B. Harish) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Wonder Woman (Sahanawaz), Queen Of Windsor (Manjunath) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Duke Of Clarence (R. Marshall) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine shape.

1,400m: Brilliant Cut (Qureshi) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Well in hand. Just Fabulous (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. Southern Surprise (Manjunath) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand - Sept. 18:

600m: Rich Revival (S. Imran) 39.5. Strode out well.

1,200m: Cherie Amour (Arshad) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In good nick. Carinosa (Arshad) 1-21, 1,000/1-18, 600/41. Pleased. Taqdeer Ka Badshah (Arshad) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Topspot (B. Harish) 43. Worked well.

1,000m: Precious Glitter (S. Imran), Royal Rein (Shobhan) 1-11, 600/41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cape Cross (Jagadeesh) 1-12, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Romantic Helen (Shobhan) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1,200m: Golden Diamond (Arshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Note. Anantara (Srinath) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Golden Nimbus (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Note. Secret Dimension (Kiran Rai) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine fettle. Adriphos (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1,400m: Only Prince (Srinath) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1,600m: Arvak (Srinath) 1-58, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-18.5, 600/42.5. A fine display.