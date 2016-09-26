Amber Crown, Areca Wonder, Cape Cross and Sir Majestic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 26).

Inner sand:

600m: Claire (rb), Pure Esteem (Suraj) 40. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Tic Tac Toe (A. Ramu) 45. Moved freely. Sun Glow (Suraj) 46. Easy.

1,000m: Capitalise (rb) 1-14.5, 600/41. Stretched. Amber Crown (Sahanawaz) 1-10, 600/41. Moved attractively. Hector (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved well. Wind Wonder (A. Velu) 1-12, 600/ 43. Pleased. Light Of Magic (Sahanawaz) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Let The Lion Roar (A. Velu) 1-15.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Romantic Helen (Shobhan) 1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. First Step (P. Ramesh) 1-14.5, 600/44. Easy. Blues Legend (P. Dhebe), Indian Legend (Arshad) 1-14, 600/44. A fit pair. Areca Wonder (Antony) 1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1,200m: Silver Chieftan (Sahanawaz) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Strode out well. Sir Majestic (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Cape Cross (Suraj) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display.

Inner sand – Sept. 25:

1,000m: Precious Glitter (rb), Rich Revival (Syed Imran) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Miss Wonder (Irvan Singh) 41.5. Fit for the fray. Jersey Wonder (Antony) 45. Moved on the bit.

1,000m: Cherie Amour (Arshad) 1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Candice (Kiran Rai) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Masada (Ashok Kumar), Tronada (Indrajeet) 1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Madame Bovary (Indrajeet), Ocean Park (Ashok Kumar) 1-13.5, 600/42. They pleased.

1,200m: Active Grey (Kiran Rai) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Extended. Bazinga (Kiran Rai) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1,400m: Just Fabulous (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition.