After Hours, Botswana Bolt, Serena Ballerina, Fire Glow and Talladega shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

Inner sand:

1,000m: I’ve Got Clout (B. Harish) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1,200m: New Prince (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Campari Girl (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Red Galileo (A. Imran), Country’s Bloom (Raja Rao) 42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sir Majestic (A. Velu) 44. Easy. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 42. Pleased. Flying Prince (rb) 43. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Gold Marie) (Ashok Kumar), a 2-y-o (Arazan – Avec Plaisir) (Manjunath) 44. They finished level.

1,000m: Millrose (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh), Gifted (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Downton Abbey (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. After Hours (Faisal), Integrated (Irvan Singh) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former moved fluently. Fabulous (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep), Erstklassig (Jagadeesh) 1-11, 600/41. Former impressed. Antananarivo (rb) 1-11, 600/43. In fine shape. Talladega (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Fabulous Touch (Manjunath) 1-16, 600/42. Strode out well. Tax Free (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Jack Of Hearts (Raja Rao) 1-13, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Fotogenic (P. Dhebe) 1-9, 600/43. Moved fluently. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-11, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Super Sunshine (P. Dhebe) 1-12, 600/43. Moved nicely. Native Elements (A. Velu), Supreme Dominator (Arshad) 1-15, 600/44. Former started eight lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Interesting (rb), Paradiso (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Jersey Wonder (Ashok Kumar) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed.

1,200m: Admiral One (P. Dhebe), Amazing Skill (A. Velu) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Serena Ballerina (P. Dhebe) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. A good display. Areca Wonder (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Mickey Mouse (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Areca Cruise (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Hector (Cedric S), Escala (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They finished level. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. May strike soon. Frizbee (Selvaraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva), Torosoro (Selvaraj) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. They moved freely. Magistero (Manjunath) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Montenegro (Janardhan P) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Auriga (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Bold Command (Manjunath) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1,400m: Southern Fantasy (Manjunath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Campfire (A. Imran), Tuscano (Raja Rao) 1-18.5, 600/36. Former finished six lengths ahead. Six Degrees (Antony) 1-18.5, 600/35. Impressed. Lightning Strike (S.K. Paswan) 1-19, 600/38. Jumped out well. Blessed One (Jagadeesh), a 2-y-o (Mr. Mellon – Paddington Green) (Ashok Kumar) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 36. They took a level jump and finished level. A 2-y-o (Win Legend – Actuate) (Irvan Singh), Phoenix Falcon (Arshad) 1-17, 600/34.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper – Ocean Wish) (rb), a 2-y-o (Express Wish – Moonlight Beauty) (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 34. Former finished three lengths ahead. Gypsy (Qureshi), Brunesco (Anjar) 1-17, 600/37. Former finished distance ahead. Ghoonj (rb), High Profile (rb), Hit Again (Guruprasad) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37.5. First two named were the pick. Tororosso (Selvaraj) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well and eased up in the last part. Super Glow (P. Dhebe), Siyouni (Irvan Singh) 1-19, 600/35. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sante Fe (Ashok Kumar), Raw Gold (Jagadeesh) 1-24, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Boysterous (rb), Moher (Janardhan P) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Dubai One (rb), Zeezhan (Irvan Singh), El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/35.5. Dubai One impressed. Likeaknife (Arshad), Active Grey (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished two lengths ahead.