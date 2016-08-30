Azzurro, Arvak, Light Of Magic and Bold Command excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 29).
Outer sand:
600m: Indian Fury (rb) 45. Easy. Precious Glitter (Shobhan) 43.5. Pleased. Royal Rein (Shobhan) 43.5. Note.
1000m: Light Of Magic (Jagadeesh) 1-10, 600/42. In fine nick.
1200m: Bold Command (Manjunath) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Amber Crown (Sahanawaz) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Queen Of Windsor (Manjunath) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Arvak (Faisal) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A pleasing display.
1600m: Azzurro (R. Marshall) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Pearl Secret (Jagadeesh) 1-57, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well.
Inner sand – August 28:
600m: Reformer (rb), Rich Revival (S. Imran) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead.
Outer sand:
600m: Sterling Role (Sahanawaz), Wonder Woman (Jagadeesh) 45. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Ravello (Sahanawaz) 42.5. Moved well.
1200m: Mandarin (Manjunath) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Perfectebony (Jagadeesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Flame’s Fury (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Golden Bow (P. Dhebe), Richie Rich (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Active Grey (Kiran Rai) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Strode out well.
1400m: Lightning Attack (Darshan), Noble Reward (Adarsh) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former finished 10 lengths ahead.