1200m: Mandarin (Manjunath) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Perfectebony (Jagadeesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Flame’s Fury (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Golden Bow (P. Dhebe), Richie Rich (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Active Grey (Kiran Rai) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Strode out well.

600m: Sterling Role (Sahanawaz), Wonder Woman (Jagadeesh) 45. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Ravello (Sahanawaz) 42.5. Moved well.

Azzurro, Arvak, Light Of Magic and Bold Command excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 29).

