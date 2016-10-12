Auriga, Ice Glacier, Hall Of Famer, Jersey Wonder and Royal Sceptre shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11).

Inner sand:

600m: Blue Blaze (rb), Fire Glow (A. Imran) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Only Princess (D. Patel), Splendid Brave (rb) 40.5. They finished level.

1,200m: Masters Glory (Jagadeesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1,400m: Vivid Impression (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up. Youre Ashwashakthi (Tauseef) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 47.5. Impressed. Daisy Duke (Mrs. Silva) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Thejaguar (Guruprasad) 43. Strode out well. As Good As It Gets (A. Ramu) 45. Easy. Times Time (Jagadeesh) 43. In fine trim. Fourth Dimension (S.K. Paswan) 41.5. Impressed. Escala (A. Imran) 41.5. Moved fluently. Proserpine (Nazerul) 41. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Mull Of Kintyre – Never Ending) (Jagadeesh), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Guest Connection) (Faisal) 45.5. They shaped well. Honour (D. Patel) 45. Moved freely. Hector (Rajesh Babu) 46. Easy. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 45. In fine condition, note. Ambleside (Nazerul) 42. Strode out well.

1,000m: Tzar (D. Patel), Rafa (Rayan) 1-12, 600/42.5. They pleased. Side Winder (B. Harish) 1-10, 600/41. In fine shape. Summer Star (A. Ramu), Thalassa (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-12, 600/41. A good display. The Lieutenant (Rajesh Babu) 1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Proudprince (B. Harish) 1-12.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Saffron Intense (Kiran Rai) 1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Zafrina (Selvaraj) 1-16, 600/45. Moved well. Emancipation (Ramesh K) 1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1,200m: Into The Spotlight (Indrajeet) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Light Of Magic (Manjunath) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Frizbee (Anjar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Karod Pati (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Note. Chole (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Zafran (R. Marshall) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Jersey Wonder (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display. Zodiac (Jagadeesh), Thomas More (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

1,400m: Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Carolina (R. Marshall) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Hall Of Famer (Md. Akram), Sporting Pleasure (Indrajeet) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Ice Glacier (Indrajeet), Feliciana (Md. Akram) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Havelock Princess (D. Patel) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Auriga (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Miniver Rose (B. Harish), So Mi Dar (T.M. Prashant) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Silver Ikon (P. Dhebe), Maybe Forever (Arshad) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Harley Quinn (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower – Alcmene) (Raja Rao), Noble Splendour (A. Imran) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly. Exemplar (rb), Areca Cruise (rb) 1-18, (1,200-600) 36. Former showed out. Black Lightning (S.K. Paswan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Goldberg (Jagadeesh), Sun Divine (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/32. Former finished two lengths ahead. Magical Light (Rajesh Babu), Youresohandsome (Prabhakaran), Bellerophon (Mark) 1-17, 600/35. They took a good jump. Phoenix Falcon (A. Velu), a 2-y-o (Win Legend – Actuate) (rb), a 2-y-o (Rebuttal – Sweeping Story) (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. First named impressed, note. Queen Of Windsor (Manjunath), Empress Of Rome (A. Ramu) 1-16.5, 600/37. Former finished two lengths ahead. Moon Blink (Arshad), Leopoldo (rb), Fire Rainbow (Rajesh Babu) 1-18, 600/35. First named impressed. Wonder Woman (Manjunath), Flicka (A. Ramu) 1-16.5, 600/35.5. Former finished distance ahead. Brave Minstrel (A. Ramu), Tudor Prince (Manjunath) 1-18.5, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Inner sand – Oct. 10:

600m: Early Bird (Arshad) 40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Emancipation (Ramesh K) 45. Moved freely. Jayadratha (Irvan Singh), Diamantissimo (rb) 45. They moved on the bit. Red Galileo (A. Imran) 42. Stretched out well.

1,000m: Wind Wonder (A. Velu) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Czar Rule (rb), Strong Conviction (A. Velu) 1-14, 600/42.5. They finished level. Romantic Helen (Shobhan) 1-10, 600/42.5. Pleased. Prize Finder (Adarsh) 1-13, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1,200m: First Step (P. Ramesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1,400m: Captain Morgan (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Duke Of Norfolk (R. Marshall) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46.5. In fine condition. La Dona (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43. A pleasing display.

Outer sand – Oct. 9:

600m: Blazing Touch (rb) 43. Moved well.