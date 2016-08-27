Attorney General, Royal Sceptre, New Crown, Shivalik Star and Salazaar shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Aug. 27).

Inner sand:

1200m: Real Steel (Srinath) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Redd (S.K. Paswan) 44. Moved well. Yellowzone (S.K. Paswan) 43.5. In fine trim. Sonic Star (Ashok Kumar) 46. Easy. Indian Brahmos (Chetan G) 44. In fine condition. Shining Magic (Mallikarjun), Happy Dancing (Ramesh K) 46. They moved on the bit. Mckenzie (Ashok Kumar) 46. Easy. Shining Bay (Ashok Kumar) 44.5. Worked well. Celestial Storm (Chetan G) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Madame Bovary (S. Babu), Ocean Park (Ashok Kumar) 1-12.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Calico Jack (rb), Bonfire (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lovely Princess (M. Ravi), Sidi Bamba (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/44. They finished together. Princess Of Glory (Ashok Kumar) 1-14.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Thundersquall (Shobhan), Desert Gilt (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Silver Chieftan (A. Ramu) 1-13, 600/46. Eased up. Golden Friend (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. New Crown (Suraj) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. In pink of condition.

1200m: Emperador (Srinath) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Auriga (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Miss Wonder (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine trim. Shivalik Star (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display. Ace Bucephalus (Qureshi) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved freely. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Montenegro (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Pleased. Buscadero (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Duke Of Norfolk (R. Marshall) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Wonder Woman (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Florencia (rb), Resemblance (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They strode out well. Diamond Green (rb), High Profile (Shobhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fit pair. Attorney General (Rajesh Babu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Granada (Chetan K), Sante Fe (M. Ravi) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They pleased. Galway Girl (Adarsh) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Royal Sceptre (Srinath) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 60/42.5. In fine nick. Massive Dynamics (Srinath) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved well. Salazaar (Anjar) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Maintains form.

Outer sand – August 26:

600m: Happy Dancing (Mallikarjun), Shinning Magic (Ramesh K) 45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Breaking Away (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

1400m: Montenegro (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.