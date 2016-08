Aster Rose (S. John up) claimed the Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes, the main event of the races here on Monday (August 29). Trained by Arjun Mangalorkar, the winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra.

The results:

1. BLUE MAX CUP (1600m), Cat. III, 3-y-o only, rated upto 50: Like Wise (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Elysian (Akshay Kumar) 2, Monte Rosa (G Naresh) 3, Surprise Party (Aneel) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/2, 10-1/2. 1m 41.74s. Rs. 8 (w), 6 & 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 12, FP: Rs. 14, Q: Rs. 8, Tanala: Rs. 23. Favourite: Likewise. Owner: Mr. M. Narayanan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

2. A. KRISHNASWAMI MEMORIAL CUP (1200m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75: City of Harmony (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Dancing Leaf (A Sandesh) 2, Charlie Brown (P. Sai Kumar) 3, Dream Vision (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Tinsel Town. 1-3/4, 5-1/2, 4. 1m 12.76s. Rs. 10 (w), 6, 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 15, FP: Rs. 23, Q: Rs. 9, Tanala: Rs. 68. Favourite: City of Harmony. Owners: M/s. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: M Satyanarayana.

3. CON AMORE CUP (1200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Awesome Approach (P. Trevor) 1, Indian Dreams (K Sai Kiran) 2, Paprika (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Gorgeous Lady (Deepak Singh) 4. 3, 1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 14.34s. Rs. 10 (w), 6, 13, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 113, Q: Rs. 105, Tanala: Rs. 434. Favourite: Awesome Approach. Owner: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. DELAGE PLATE (2400m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75: Rio Rojo (Suraj Narredu) 1, Blue Eyed Babe (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Humraaj (Deep Shanker) 3, Strengthandbeauty (N. Rawal) 4. Not run: Tiger. Dist., 5, 2-1/2. 2m 37.32s. Rs. 7 (w), 6, 9, 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 23, Q: Rs. 21, Tanala: Rs. 166. Favourite: Rio Rojo. Owner: Mr. Rudraraju Rajendra Verma. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

5. STARSKY PLATE (1400m), Cat. III, 4-y-o only, rated upto 50: Princess Rose (Deep Shanker) 1, Apache Gal (A. Sandesh) 2, Lavender (B. Dileep) 3, Accelerator (A.M. Tograllu) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2, sh.hd. 1m 29.25s. Rs. 24 (w), 8, 7, 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 64, Q: Rs. 33, Tanala: Rs. 476. Favourite: Apache Gal. Owners: M/s. S.A. Shehzad Abbas & Sudershan Rathore. Trainer: S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

6. DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1600 m), fillies 3-y-o only (Terms): Aster Rose (S. John) 1, Prospero (A Sandesh) 2, Aika Aika Aika (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Cheerleader (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4, 3/4. 1m 41.01s. Rs. 9 (w), 6, 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 24, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 36. Favourite: Aster Rose. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. DIABLO PLATE (1200m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Queen to Rule (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Harvest Moon (Deep Shanker) 2, Super Racer (A. M. Tograllu) 3, Good Image (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Good Taste. 3-1/2, s hd., 2-3/4. 1m 15.96s. Rs. 35 (w), 9, 16, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 77, FP: Rs. 945, Q: Rs. 418, Tanala: Rs. 2767. Favourite: Super Racer. Owners: M/s. A. Vijaya Vardhan Reddy & Sunil Kumar Sethi. Trainer: T. Srinagesh.Treble (i): Rs. 32 (1917 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 512 (266 tkts.).Consolation: Rs. 78 (4166 tkts.).Jackpot: Rs. 2167 (354 tkts.).