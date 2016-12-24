Alaindair should score an encore

more-in

Alaindair who won well in his last start should score an encore in the M.K. Ajatshatru Singh Presents The Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Dec. 25) races here.

Rails will be placed 7 metres away from 1400m to 1200m and 13 metres away from 800m upto the winning post.

CONRAD PEREIRA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Alfredo (9) Santosh 59, 2. Mt Tianmen (3) S. Amit 59, 3. Zabisco (8) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Logano (4) Baria 57.5, 5. Tinogona (2) Ajinkya 57.5, 6. Ventura (5) D.A. Naik 57.5, 7. Ancient Treasure (7) Neeraj 55, 8. Monza (1) Parbat 54 and 9. Royal Sapphire (6) Bhawani 53.

1. Mt. Tianmen, 2. Ancient Treasure, 3. Tinogona

N.M. IRANI TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden 2-y-o only, 2.30: 1. Gold Bond (3) Srinath 55, 2. Macgyver (6) Sandesh 55, 3. We Break The Rules (2) Merchant 55, 4. Zenon (5) Neeraj 55, 5. Timeless Deeds (7) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 6. Wild Fire (4) Dashrath 53.5 and 7. Zanara (1) Zervan 53.5.

1. Zanara, 2. Gold Bond

MUNCIPAL COMMISSIONER’S CUP (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Daishonin (3) S. Amit 59, 2. Nifty (5) Parmar 57.5, 3. Essence Of Love (1) K. Kadam 54, 4. Joss (2) Bhawani 53.5, 5. Zanzibaar (7) J. Chinoy 52.5, 6. Jazzmyn (4) Zervan 50.5 and 7. Glorious Eyes (6) Neeraj 49.

1. Glorious Eyes, 2. Nifty

UTTAM SINGH TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Angel Girl (12) A. Gaikwad 59, 2. Komandant (4) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Sabiq (3) S. Kamble 55.5, 4. Diablo (10) Nazil 54, 5. His Master’s Vice (8) Suraj Narredu 54, 6. Sovereignsky (7) Sandesh 54, 7. Normandy (1) Trevor 52, 8. Imperial Heritage (2) S.J. Sunil 51.5, 9. Winter Renaissance (9) C.S. Jodha 51, 10. Flashing Honour (6) P.S. Chouhan 50.5, 11. Dem Sao (5) Neeraj 50 and 12. Mount Whitney (11) K. Kadam 50.

1. Normandy, 2. Diablo, 3. Sovereignsky

EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,400m), rated 53 to 79, 4.00: 1. Star Councillor (7) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Avant Garde (9) Neeraj 58, 3. Traherne (8) Zervan 58, 4. Celtic Prince (3) J. Chinoy 57.5, 5. Set To Fly (10) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 6. Cezanne (6) K. Kadam 55, 7. Khayyam (2) Trevor 54, 8. Charging Tigress (5) S. Amit 53, 9. Merabella (1) C.S. Jodha 52.5 and 10. Eternalinspiration (4) Bhawani 50.5.

1. Khayyam, 2. Merabella, 3. Star Councillor

M.K. AJATSHATRU SINGH PRESENTS THE MAHARAJA SIR HARISINGHJI TROPHY (Gr.2) (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, 4.30: 1. Alaindair (3) Srinath 59, 2. Myrtlewood (5) Trevor 57.5, 3. Booker Jones (4) C.S. Jodha 56, 4. Colombiana (7) Sandesh 56, 5. Magnificence (8) Dashrath 54.5, 6. Apache (2) Neeraj 52.5, 7. B Fifty Two (6) Suraj Narredu 52.5 and 8. Airco (1) Zervan 51.

1. Alaindair, 2. Myrtlewood, 3. B Fifty Two

JEHANGIR P.DUBASH TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.00: 1. Abbey (10) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Greek Goddess (1) Neeraj 59, 3. Lady Danehill (2) Vishal 57, 4. Jimbo (4) Joseph 56.5, 5. Quixotic (5) Trevor 56, 6. Indian Serenade (3) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 7. Wings Of Glory (8) S. Amit 55.5, 8. Maduro (6) Bhawani 54.5, 9. Zoom Zoom (7) K. Kadam 54.5 and 10. Double Nine (9) Sandesh 52.5.

1. Maduro, 2. Abbey, 3. Quixotic

Day’s best: Khayyam

Double: Glorious Eyes — Maduro

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.