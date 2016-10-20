Anteros, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event of the penultimate day’s races to be run here on Friday (Oct. 21).

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

PICCOLINA PLATE DIV. II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1-00 pm: 1. Noble Chieftain (8) Nazil 59, 2. Replica (6) Parbat 58.5, 3. Jeena (2) S.J.Sunil 57.5, 4. Marvel (9) Ajinkya 57.5, 5. Pretty Angel (7) Bhawani 57, 6. Cristo Boss (1) S.Kamble 56.5, 7. Alfonso (3) Dashrath 55, 8. Bay Of Love (4) Nadeem 55 and 9. Star Ace (5) Neeraj 54.

1. Pretty Angel, 2. Marvel, 3. Alfonso

ARTOIS PLATE (1,400m) Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 1-30: 1. The Big Bull (4) J.Chinoy 60, 2. Shield Of Achilles (5) Trevor 55, 3. Champagne (1) Sandesh 53.5, 4. Set To Fly (3) T.S.Jodha 51 and 5. Nature Boy (2) K.Kadam 50.

1. Champagne, 2. Shield Of Achilles

ARABIAN ROSE PLATE DIV. II (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2-00: 1. Auroden (1) Baria 56, 2. Democrat (10) T.S.Jodha 56, 3. Monte Greco (8) Trevor 56, 4. Akki’s Pet (7) Zervan 54.5, 5. Another Chance (9) Parbat 54.5, 6. Kitty Hawk (5) Kavraj 54.5, 7. Royston Rock (2) Aksay 54.5, 8. Sarrazin (3) Sunil 54.5, 9. She’s All Mine (6) Neeraj 54.5 and 10. Star Witness (4) A.Gaikwad 54.5.

1. Monte Greco, 2. Kitty Hawk, 3. Akki’s Pet

PICCOLINA PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2-30: 1. Dazzling Dancer (9) Shahrukh 61.5, 2. Sumaaq (3) G.Amit 61.5, 3. Elegant Beauty (Late Mikayla) (6) Trevor 60, 4. Fabio (8) S.J.Sunil 58, 5. Sail Past (2) Daman 56.5, 6. Monza (5) Parbat 56, 7. Centaurus (10) S.Amit 55.5, 8. Shivalik Rose (4) P.S.Chouhan 55, 9. Starry Moment (7) T.S.Jodha 54.5 and 10. War Declaration (1) Parmar 54.

1. Centaurus, 2. Elegant Beauty, 3. Dazzling Dancer

RED DRAGON PLATE DIV. II ( 1,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 3-00: 1. There She Goes(11) Ajinkya 59.5, 2. Dusk N Dawn (6) S.Amit 59, 3. Reality (13) B.Nikhil 58.5, 4. Resilient (5) Shahrukh 58.5, 5. Starry Image (8) C.S.Jodha 58.5, 6. Rich N Rare (10) Zeeshan 58, 7. Jorden Prince (3) A.Gaikwad 56, 8. Rachel (1) Zervan 56, 9. Goldsmith (2) S.J.Sunil 55, 10. Allegiance (9) Bhawani 54.5, 11. Deccan King (15) V.Jodha 54.5, 12. Targetmaster (4) Mosin 54.5, 13. Olivia Kaspen (14) T.S.Jodha 54, 14. Flying Elephant (12) K.Kadam 53.5 and 15. Tareef (7) C.Umesh 52.5.

1. Rachel, 2. Dusk N Dawn, 3. Starry Image

ARABIAN ROSE PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3-30: 1. Adams Beginning (1) Kavraj 54.5, 2. Alyaties (10) Akshay 54.5, 3. Arc Of Passion (8) Bhawani 54.5, 4. Go Marisa Go (4) Dashrath 54.5, 5. Inaaq (9) S.J.Sunil 54.5, 6. Lady Coachman (3) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Lady In Red (5) Zervan 54.5, 8. Mockin Bird (6) T.S.Jodha 54.5, 9. Snow Peaks (7) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Triple Threat (2) Baria 54.5 and 11. Voulez Vous (11) Trevor 54.5.

1. Lady Coachman, 2. Lady In Red, 3. Snow Peaks

GENERAL RAJENDRASINHJI MILLION (1,600m), 3-y-o only, 4-00: 1. London (5) Zervan 57, 2. Sky Mine (4) Sandesh 55.5, 3. Anteros (3) Trevor 54, 4. Sovereignsky (2) Neeraj 51, 5. Star Comrade (1) P.S.Chouhan 51 and 6. Comic Timing (6) Dashrath 49.5.

1. Anteros, 2. London

STAR SHINE PLATE (1,800m) Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4-30: 1. Olly Boy (6) S.Amit 61, 2. Mekong Delta (10) Trevor 60.5, 3. Joss (1) Bhawani 59, 4. Sabiq (12) Santosh 58.5, 5. Daydreamer (5) Zervan 58, 6. Atalya (11) Ajinkya 56, 7. Volantis (9) Sandesh 55.5, 8. Koal (13) Parbat 54, 9. Vitesse (2) S.J.Sunil 53, 10. Rapid Girl (7) P.S.Chouhan 52.5, 11. Baker Street (3) Zeeshan 52, 12. Danse Debonaire (8) B.Nikhil 51.5 and 13. Mythical Sunrise (4) Raj Pawar 51.5.

1. Rapid Girl, 2. Mekong Delta, 3. Volantis

OCTOBER HANDICAP (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 5-00: 1. Magical Memory (6) Sandesh 61, 2. Flamboyant Flame (12) R.K.Mahesh 60, 3. Flashy Wings (11) Bhawani 58, 4. Gran Paradiso (1) Trevor 57, 5. Sporto (10) Kavraj 55, 6. Scion (2) Parmar 54, 7. King Of Killen (4) Zervan 53.5, 8. Aurora Australis (9) Nazil 53, 9. Juliano (3) S.J.Sunil 53, 10. Synchronicity (5) C.S.Jodha 53, 11. Frisky Whiskey (7) S.Amit 52.5 and 12. Warlock (8) B.Nikhil 51.5.

1. Magical Memory, 2. Gran Paradiso, 3. Sporto

RED DRAGON PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 5-30: 1. Asahi (4) Raj Pawar 61.5, 2. Seacaucus (16) Dashrath 61.5, 3. Blazing Steps (3) P.Naidu 61, 4. Furiosa (7) G.Amit 61, 5. Super Icon (10) Ajinkya 60.5, 6. Tough Enough (9) Bhawani 60.5, 7. Zion (13) Daman 60.5, 8. Mad Hatter (14) Trevor 60, 9. Pure Sin (11) Vishal 59.5, 10. Western Lights (15) Nazil 59.5, 11. Black Jaguar (2) B.Nikhil 59, 12. Rising Concert (12) T.S.Jodha 59, 13. Wildhorn (5) Parmar 59, 14. Glorious Gift (1) Parbat 58.5, 15. Mano Na Mano (6) Shelar 57.5 and 16. Moondrops (8) Raghuveer 49.

1. Furiosa, 2. Seacaucus, 3. Mad Hatter

Day’s best: Lady Coachman

Double: Monte Greco - Magical Memory

Jackpot: (i) 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. (ii) 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 7, 8 & 9. (iii) 8, 9 & 10.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.