Angel Girl and Shivalik Shine impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 20).

Inner sand

800m: Angel Of Love (Late Secret Oath) (Hanumant) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Kingston Heath (Santosh), Ice Angel (rb) 56, 600/41. They ended level.

1,000m: Sovereignsky (Shelar), Lord Arazan (Jethu) 1-6, 600/39.5. Former was one length better. Shivalik Shine (Suraj Narredu), Flamboyant Flame (Shelar) 1-4, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Adele (Santosh), Golden Horde (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior. Frivolous (Suraj), Dancing Prince (Jethu) 1-5, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level.

1,200m: Angel Girl (Sandesh), Alishas Pet (A.Gaikwad) 1-17.5, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Jack Frost (Sandesh) 1-20, 600/40. Moved attractively. June (G.Amit) 1-19, 600/40. Pressed.